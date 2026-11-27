Border crossing rules changed: new rigid restrictions for travelers in Belarus until 2027

On November 25, Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree extending visa-free entry for citizens of 38 countries through 2027. For travelers from these jurisdictions, the change removes the need to apply for a visa for each individual short trip, but it replaces per-entry limits with a stricter, aggregate cap: a maximum of 90 days of total stay within any single calendar year, according to TASS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Liashko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Гродно, Белоруссия

This is the operational reality at the border. The visa-free regime allows an unlimited number of entries, but every day spent in Belarus during the year draws down from the same 90-day pool. Once that cumulative limit is reached, the visa-free permission for the remainder of the calendar year is exhausted, regardless of how many times a traveler has previously crossed the border. A traveler who spent 45 days in January and 45 days in June has no days left for October or December under this scheme.

Calculating the remaining allowance

The key constraint is the calendar year, not the date of entry. This means the 90-day count resets on January 1, not 90 days after the last departure. For a traveler planning a multi-leg journey across Eastern Europe, this creates a specific calculation problem. If a visitor arrives on January 20, they have roughly 70 days remaining in their annual allowance. If they leave on March 10, they have consumed 50 days of their 90, leaving only 40 days for the rest of the year. A subsequent visit in July would therefore need to be kept under 40 days to avoid breaching the limit, or the traveler would need to wait until January 2026 for the counter to reset.

The 38-country list is specific. It does not automatically include all neighboring states or all Schengen nations. Travelers must verify their nationality against the official list before relying on this regime. For those outside the list, the standard visa requirements remain unchanged. The decree does not create a blanket open border for the region; it is a targeted facilitation for a defined group of citizens.

Planning around the 90-day ceiling

For the covered nationalities, this rule favors frequent, short stays over one long vacation. A series of weekend trips or two-week holidays spread across the year is efficient, as long as the sum does not exceed 90 days. However, it is incompatible with long-term remote work, extended family visits, or continuous travel that spans more than three months. If a traveler's intended itinerary exceeds 90 days in a calendar year, the visa-free option is no longer available for the excess days, and a long-term visa or residence permit must be obtained in advance.

The extension to 2027 provides a stable planning horizon, but it does not alter the fundamental trade-off: flexibility in entry frequency comes at the cost of a rigid annual cap. Travelers should track their cumulative days spent in Belarus carefully. Losing track of the total can lead to an overstay, which carries penalties and may affect future entry. The rule is a tool for managing time, not a guarantee of unlimited access. The decision to use the visa-free regime should be based on a clear calculation of how many days a traveler plans to spend in Belarus in the current calendar year, compared to the 90-day limit.