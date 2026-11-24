Zanzibar Fire: How to Book Accommodation in Nungwi After the Incident

In the popular Nungwi district of Zanzibar, one of the hotels damaged in a recent fire has already reopened its doors to guests, signaling a rapid return to normalcy in the area. According to tour operators handling bookings for the property, The Z Hotel Zanzibar 4* has resumed operations after sustaining damage to five rooms during the incident. This restoration highlights the varying degrees of impact across the neighborhood's accommodation facilities, where some establishments continue to assess repairs while others have stabilized their services.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Anton Zelenov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Zanzibar

Origin and Extent of the Damage

Local authorities have provided preliminary details indicating that the fire started in the kitchen of Makofi Guest House. Nasra Nasser Omar, the Minister of Tourism, stated that a bread-baking oven was the likely source of the ignition. Witnesses, including Russian tourists, described the initial moments as a series of sounds resembling gas canister explosions, followed by flames rapidly spreading to adjacent structures.

The severity of the damage differs significantly among the affected properties. At The Nungwi Inn Hotel 3*, two rooms burned out, while Sandies Nungwi Beach Zanzibar 4* lost its kitchen and restaurant. Three other hotels sustained significant damage, though the precise extent of the destruction in these cases is still being evaluated. In contrast, Kihori Bungalows suffered minimal harm, limited to burnt gates on the beachside street; staff and guest belongings were successfully moved to the neighboring Aman hotel bungalows before the fire reached the vicinity.

Current Availability for Travelers

For those planning trips to Nungwi, accommodation options depend on the specific hotel's recovery status. While The Z Hotel and certain rooms at Sandies Nungwi Beach are available for booking through traditional tour operator packages, other properties have different distribution channels. Pasha Nungwi Hotel, for instance, is frequently offered only through aggregators. Meanwhile, rooms at The Nungwi Inn Hotel 3* and Makofi Guest House 3* are currently bookable exclusively via online travel platforms (OTAs).

Travelers who have not yet departed are making decisions based on these logistical changes, with some concerns focused on the visible state of the beach area and local infrastructure following the incident. Nevertheless, the reopening of key hotels in the district indicates that tourist flow to Nungwi has not been fully interrupted, with several establishments ready to receive guests under standard conditions.