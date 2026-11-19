Sheregesh New Year Lodging Nearly Sold Out as Base Rates Mask Total Trip Cost

For travelers eyeing the Siberian slopes of Sheregesh, the window for securing New Year's Eve accommodations for the 2026-2027 season is effectively closing. According to Elena Latyshenko, Minister of Tourism for the Kemerovo region, over 90% of available lodging is already booked, with some properties reporting 100% occupancy. This surge in early demand extends beyond the holidays, with high booking volumes already noted for February 23 and March 8.

Photo: Own work by Марина Ворфоломеева, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Sheregesh

The Cost of the Peak Season

While the official winter season kicks off on November 21, the scarcity of rooms during peak dates creates a stark divide between advertised base rates and the actual cost of a trip. In a market where demand consistently outstrips supply-highlighted by the 1.6 million visitors recorded in the 2025-2026 season-early booking is no longer a strategic advantage but a necessity to lock in pricing and guarantee a bed.

A budget-conscious traveler must look beyond the nightly room rate. A complete trip to Sheregesh involves several unavoidable layers of cost: ski passes for its 23 lifts, equipment rentals, transportation to the resort, and dining. The resort's extensive infrastructure, featuring 34 slopes, means that lift access often becomes a primary expense alongside lodging.

Expanding Capacity and Market Alternatives

To combat the pricing pressure caused by high seasonal demand, the resort is expanding its inventory. This year, 208 new rooms have been introduced, with another 160 expected by the end of the year. While these additions aim to lower prices for those traveling during off-peak windows, they are unlikely to alleviate the shortage for the already 90-100% booked holiday dates.

For those who missed the primary hotel booking window, there are alternatives in the form of guest houses. While these often offer lower price points than major hotels, they vary significantly in service quality and proximity to the slopes. Travelers are advised to verify specific amenities-such as breakfast, parking, and spa access-as a low starting price often hides the absence of essential winter comforts.

Ultimately, the Sheregesh experience is a trade-off between timing and cost. Those booking for the peak windows face a market where availability is nearly exhausted, whereas those planning for the broader winter window may find more competitive rates as the new room inventory enters the market.