ASEAN-Korea Officials Begin Building Shared Digital Tools for Travelers

For the millions of travelers moving between South Korea and Southeast Asia, the friction of crossing borders-varying payment systems, divergent security protocols, and fragmented documentation-is the target of a new regional overhaul. Following the ASEAN-Korea round table in Jakarta on November 5, officials are shifting from diplomatic declarations to the implementation of shared digital services and regional service standards.

Photo: mstyslavchernov.com by Mstislav Chernov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ South Korea

From Policy to Digital Integration

The initiative marks a transition from identifying barriers to deploying technical tools. The goal is to create a unified technological contour that supports a traveler from the initial booking through to the final destination. Rather than general agreements, technical working groups are now tasked with developing institutional measures in four critical areas: streamlining border crossings, enhancing security, professionalizing hospitality staff, and bridging cultural gaps in service.

The practical objective is to replace the current patchwork of national systems with standardized digital solutions, reducing the administrative burden on passengers as they move between the ten ASEAN member states and South Korea.

The Scale of the Corridor

The push for standardization is driven by the sheer volume of traffic. South Korea is a primary driver of tourism for the ASEAN region, contributing over 9.6 million visitors annually. The broader regional movement is even more significant; in 2025, ASEAN recorded approximately 147 million international arrivals, with intra-regional travel accounting for nearly 42% of that total.

When expanded to the "ASEAN Plus Three" group-which includes China, Japan, and South Korea-the volume of international visits reaches 244 million. According to Hyung Song Hong of the Korea Tourism Organization, this density of movement necessitates a shift in management. The focus is no longer just on increasing numbers, but on creating mechanisms that ensure high service quality and sustainable growth for local communities, preventing infrastructure collapse under the weight of these massive passenger flows.