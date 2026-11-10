Madagascar's Tsingy De Bemaraha Cut Off by Early Rainfall

For approximately thirty vehicles stranded at the entrance to Bekopaka, the road to one of Madagascar's most iconic landscapes has simply disappeared. The 210-kilometer stretch connecting Morondava to the Tsingy de Bemaraha Nature Reserve, located in the Melaky region, has become impassable due to severe erosion and flooding triggered by intense rainfall. Since last Saturday, traffic has been effectively halted, leaving tourists and locals trapped in a landscape where the path forward is indistinguishable from the mud beneath it.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bernard Gagnon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Мадагаскар

The Geography of Access

The closure is not merely a result of bad weather; it is a direct consequence of the terrain's fragility and the road's general wear. The soil in this region has a specific characteristic: when rain falls, it transforms into deep, clinging mud that overwhelms vehicles lacking significant off-road capability. Reports indicate that some cars have been swallowed entirely by water while attempting to cross washed-out sections, highlighting the physical friction of navigating this route. This creates a hard limit on who can reach the reserve: it is no longer a matter of booking a tour, but of possessing the right machinery and timing to survive the crossing.

The Shift in Seasonal Windows

The timing of this disruption marks a notable break from historical patterns. Traditionally, access to the region remains open until mid-December or January, with the official end of the tourist season set for November 15. However, the rainy season has arrived earlier than usual this year. This shift has disrupted travel schedules and forced some visitors to abandon their plans to see the Tsingy de Bemaraha for the year, as the window for safe passage has narrowed unpredictably.

The logistical challenges have already cascaded into human hardship. On the segment between Belo-sur-Mer and Ambalavao, drivers and passengers were forced to stop and wait for water levels to recede. Tourists on pre-booked itineraries found themselves without infrastructure, with some sleeping under the open sky and relying on personal food supplies or the goodwill of local residents. This underscores the vulnerability of a route that serves as a gateway to a destination that, while second only to the Isalo National Park in visitation, remains deeply dependent on seasonal stability.

A Limited Audience

Tsingy de Bemaraha remains a cornerstone of Malagasy tourism, attracting an estimated 21,000 visitors annually, including both international tourists and domestic travelers. Yet, the current conditions illustrate the practical constraints of such a remote destination. The journey is not just a transit; it is a test of logistics, vehicle capability, and timing. For those who cannot navigate the mud and water, the world-famous limestone formations remain out of reach, reminding travelers that even the most established routes are subject to the immediate demands of the land.