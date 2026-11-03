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Why Winter in Egypt Is All About the Evening Chill

Travel

Most travelers book Egypt in winter for one reason: the sun. They expect the same relentless heat that defines the summer season, arriving in Hurghada or Sharm El Sheikh with just a swimsuit and a t-shirt. But the Egyptian winter, spanning December through February, operates under a different logic. It is a season of high contrast, where the daily warmth can drop sharply enough to make a light evening jacket essential, and where the comfort of your stay depends less on the air temperature than on the wind and your specific location on the map.

Resort hotel in Egypt
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marc Ryckaert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Resort hotel in Egypt

The Daily Drop

The defining feature of Egypt's winter is the temperature swing between day and night. The dry air and clear skies allow the land to heat up quickly under the sun, but also to cool rapidly after sunset. While daytime temperatures on the Red Sea coast remain pleasant, hovering around 20-23°C (68-73°F) in December and February, the drop after dark is significant. In Hurghada, temperatures can fall to 15°C (59°F) in December, and in Cairo, the nightly low often touches 10°C (50°F). This means that while the afternoon may feel warm enough for a pool, the evening stroll along the promenade requires layers.

Geography further complicates the climate. In coastal resorts, the experience varies by beach orientation; open stretches are more exposed to wind than sheltered bays, making the air feel colder than the thermometer suggests. Inland, the contrast is even more extreme. In the Nile Valley and desert regions, diurnal temperature ranges are wider. For those venturing into the Sinai Peninsula's highlands, such as the area around Saint Catherine at roughly 1,600 meters (5,200 feet) above sea level, winter is severe. Temperatures there can dip below freezing, and snowfall is not just possible but recorded. A swim in a hotel pool and a night hike up Mount Sinai are not governed by the same weather rules.

Swimming in the Cold

The Red Sea remains a viable swimming destination in winter, largely because water retains heat longer than air. Winter sea temperatures typically range between 23-25°C (73-77°F). However, the primary discomfort is not in the water but in the transition out of it. As you emerge, the evaporation of water from your skin, combined with the prevailing wind, creates a chilling effect that can be surprising to those unaccustomed to the dry, breezy conditions. For this reason, checking whether your hotel offers heated pools is a practical step, providing a reliable alternative to the sea on windy days.

Packing for Reality

The key to a comfortable winter trip to Egypt is layering. Daytime clothing can be light and summery, but evenings and early mornings demand a different approach. A sweater, fleece, or long trousers become necessary staples, not optional luxuries. A windbreaker is essential, as wind chill often determines the actual comfort level more than the raw temperature. If your itinerary includes desert or mountain excursions, pack warm outerwear, a hat, and gloves. The weather forecast for your resort may be misleading if you are traveling to a higher elevation or an open desert area; always check the specific conditions for your destination for that day. The winter sun is real, but it is not the only factor shaping your experience.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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