Japan's Weak Yen Masks Rising Tourist Fees and Strict Fines

For many international travelers, the current weakness of the Japanese yen has turned Japan into an unexpectedly affordable destination. However, the cost of a trip is no longer just about the flight and the hotel. As Japan grapples with an influx of visitors-with records reaching 42.7 million in 2025 and projections suggesting over 40 million more by 2026-the financial landscape for tourists is shifting from low-cost accessibility to a system of targeted fees and strict behavioral penalties.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Reginald Pentinio, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Japan

The Cost of Access: New Fees and Levies

The era of free access to Japan's most iconic landmarks is receding as authorities attempt to manage "overtourism." Travelers must now factor in specific entry and occupancy costs that aren't always reflected in the initial booking price. Starting in 2025, those planning to summit Mount Fuji will face a mandatory fee of 4,000 yen.

In Kyoto, the cost of accommodation is rising through administrative levies rather than just market demand. By 2026, the city has increased its tourist tax, with luxury hotel guests potentially paying up to 10,000 yen per night. For a traveler booking a high-end suite, this tax becomes a significant daily addition to the room rate, fundamentally altering the "all-in" price of a Kyoto stay.

The Price of Etiquette: Fines as a Budget Variable

Unlike the permissive atmosphere of typical "all-inclusive" resorts, Japan maintains a rigorous social code where lapses in etiquette are increasingly met with financial penalties. These are not merely suggestions but enforceable fines that can unexpectedly inflate a travel budget.

For instance, smoking outside designated areas can result in fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 yen. In high-traffic districts like Shibuya, littering carries a 2,000 yen penalty. The most significant financial risk for those renting bicycles is the use of a smartphone while riding, which can trigger a fine of 12,000 yen.

While Japan remains one of the safest destinations globally, the economic experience of the trip is now heavily tied to a traveler's discipline. The bargain provided by the exchange rate is increasingly offset by the costs of regulated access and the strict enforcement of public order.