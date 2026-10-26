Vietnam fines tourists $1,900 for taking 10kg of coral, highlighting hidden legal risks

A handful of coral fragments or a single shell, destined for a souvenir bag, can turn into a legal nightmare for an unsuspecting traveler. In July 2026, two tourists in Nha Trang, Vietnam, were fined 50 million dong (approximately $1,900) for removing 10.5 kilograms of coral from a reef. Local residents filmed the incident, prompting police intervention, but the tourists maintained they were unaware of the area's protected status. While such incidents are not universal, they highlight a critical gap between casual beachcombing and strict conservation laws in popular destinations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An assortment of shells and a pearl

The Legal Distinction: Shell, Coral, and Artifact

The severity of penalties in these cases hinges on a specific legal distinction that is often unclear to visitors: the difference between inert beach debris and protected biological or historical material. In Thailand, the legal framework treats the illegal trade of protected marine species as a criminal offense rather than a mere civil violation. In March 2024, police on the Phi Phi Islands tracked down tourists who had lifted a large shell from the seabed. Authorities identified the individuals using photographs and details provided by the excursion boat operator. Earlier, on Phuket, Chinese tourists faced allegations of damaging coral reefs while conducting underwater photography. In these cases, the act of removal or interference, rather than just possession, triggered the investigation.

The risk extends beyond marine life to cultural heritage, where customs and export controls are particularly rigid. In Turkey, a Belgian tourist was detained at Antalya airport over three stones dating to the Roman era. A court sentenced her to ten months of imprisonment and a fine, though the sentencing was deferred. Similarly, in Tunisia, customs officials seized an ancient stone sculpture of a lion's head from a passenger's luggage, with experts confirming its historical value. In another incident at Djerba airport, 21 gold coins from the Byzantine period were confiscated. These cases illustrate that what appears to be a unique antique to a collector can be classified as stolen national property by state authorities.

Preventive Enforcement and Realistic Risk

The underlying driver for these stringent measures is the irreversible loss of natural and cultural assets. Coral reefs require decades to recover from significant damage, and archaeological artifacts removed from their context often vanish from scientific records entirely. Consequently, many jurisdictions adopt a zero-tolerance approach to deter even minor infractions. In September 2026, three individuals in Sri Lanka were fined a combined 525,000 rupees for possessing and attempting to sell rare marine shells. Such actions are designed to prevent the cumulative damage that results from millions of small-scale extractions.

However, it is essential to contextualize these risks. There is no comprehensive global statistic indicating that the average tourist is at imminent risk of prosecution for picking up a common shell on a public beach. The legal consequences vary drastically by jurisdiction and the specific item involved. A discarded piece of driftwood or a broken shell from a non-protected area is generally not subject to the same scrutiny as live coral or a carved historical artifact. The cases from Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka demonstrate that enforcement is real and that penalties are substantial, but they are typically targeted at deliberate removal from protected zones or the trade of restricted species, rather than casual interaction with common beach debris. Travelers should verify local regulations regarding protected marine areas and cultural sites, but the fear of arrest for an ordinary seashell remains, in most contexts, disproportionate to the actual legal risk.