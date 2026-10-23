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Filming in Bali Immigration Queue Led to Deportation

Travel

A Russian tourist at Denpasar Ngurah Rai International Airport on Bali was detained and reportedly deported after filming a short video clip while waiting in the immigration queue. According to the account, the traveler, who had been standing in line for approximately 90 minutes, sent a brief video to a friend. Minutes later, a police officer approached her, escorted her to an inspection area, confiscated her passport, and informed her of her deportation. Immigration officials cited the act of recording as the primary reason for the action, stating that surveillance cameras had captured the footage.

Passport control at Sheremetyevo Airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ракун, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Passport control at Sheremetyevo Airport

The Regulatory Boundary

The incident highlights a specific, codified restriction in Indonesia: photography and videography are prohibited during the immigration control process. This is not an ad-hoc local rule but part of standard national security procedures. However, the enforcement of this ban is rarely uniform. In the majority of recorded cases, the consequence for filming in these secure zones is a demand to delete the media from the device, rather than immediate expulsion. Deportation is considered an extreme measure, typically reserved for more serious violations or instances where the traveler conflicts with border officials.

Verifying the Narrative

While the prohibition on cameras in immigration queues is factual, the specific circumstances of this traveler's case remain unverified. The official account attributes the deportation solely to the recording, but it is possible that other factors, unmentioned in social media reports, contributed to the decision. It is important to distinguish between the existence of the rule and its severity in practice. A single documented case of deportation does not establish that every instance of filming leads to immediate expulsion; most interactions end with a warning or a deletion request. Nevertheless, the risk exists. For travelers, the clear takeaway is to observe no-camera zones strictly, even if the intent is simply to document a travel experience or a long wait, as the security implications of recording in sensitive areas are taken seriously by Indonesian authorities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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