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Thai Travelers Face Stacking Exit Fee Discrepancy

Travel

For travelers planning a trip to Thailand, the total cost of exiting the country is about to change significantly. If the current legislative proposal passes, departing by air will incur a new fixed fee of 1,000 baht (approximately $30), bringing the cumulative exit burden for foreign visitors to an estimated 2,570 baht (about $76) by 2027.

Khao Sok National Park
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chaiyathat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Khao Sok National Park

The proposal is currently under public comment, with the consultation period running until October 29. The Thai Association of Travel Agents (ATTA) has formally petitioned Finance Minister Ekani Nititthaprapat to reject the measure. The core of the industry's objection is not just the new fee itself, but how it stacks on top of existing charges to create a substantial hidden cost for the final leg of the journey.

The breakdown of exit costs

According to calculations by tour operators, the potential total financial load for a foreigner leaving Thailand would be composed of three distinct parts. Understanding this structure is crucial for anyone calculating their final budget:

  • 1,120 baht: The airport tax collected by Airports of Thailand, which was increased in June of this year.
  • 1,000 baht: The proposed new departure tax, applicable to all air passengers leaving the country regardless of nationality.
  • 450 baht: A separate tourist levy scheduled for introduction in 2027.

This total of 2,570 baht represents a specific, non-negotiable cost that must be factored into the overall price of a ticket. It is not a surcharge that fluctuates with fuel prices or demand; it is a fixed regulatory fee that, if implemented, will be baked into the base fare for every international departure.

Industry concerns and government reaction

Adit Chairatthananon, the honorary general secretary of the ATTA, argues that the Ministry of Finance's modeling rests on a flawed assumption: that tourists have unlimited purchasing power. He contends that making flights more expensive will not simply raise revenue, but will deter travelers and reduce the frequency of flights, ultimately shrinking the tourism market that the tax is meant to support.

The dissent is not limited to the private sector. Surasak Phanthayernworakun, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, has also voiced concern over the plan and intends to discuss its implications at the inter-agency level. This internal government split suggests that the policy is not yet settled, despite the ongoing public consultation process.

Historical context and current implications

This is not a novel concept for Thailand. A departure tax existed from 1983 until the early 1990s, but it applied only to Thai citizens and permanent residents, not to tourists. The current proposal reverses that logic, targeting international visitors specifically.

For buyers, the key takeaway is that the advertised airfare may no longer reflect the true cost of leaving the destination. While the 1,000 baht fee is a proposed addition rather than a current law, the trajectory of the other two components (the 1,120 baht airport tax and the future 450 baht levy) is already set. Travelers comparing flights should therefore look beyond the initial price tag and consider the total exit liability, which is trending upward regardless of whether this specific petition succeeds.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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