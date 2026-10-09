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Side, Turkey: Five-star hotel plagued by mass infections

Travel

A mass outbreak of intestinal infections has been reported at the five-star Bosphorus Sorgun hotel in Side, Turkey. Dozens of tourists, including many from Russia, have reported symptoms of poisoning, specifically vomiting and diarrhea.

Hotel in Turkey
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Anton Nikiforov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Hotel in Turkey

Guests have highlighted poor sanitary conditions at the resort. Specific complaints include the low quality of the water and a lack of hygiene protocols among the staff; for instance, some travelers noted that employees at a beach bar were merely rinsing glasses with water rather than properly washing them.

The issue is not limited to Russian nationals, as tourists from other countries have also been affected. Reports indicate that similar outbreaks occurred at the same hotel previously in August and September of this year.

This incident follows other recent health concerns involving travelers. A Russian tourist from Lyubertsy was recently hospitalized after a trip to Vietnam, where she was diagnosed with dengue fever, which medical professionals believe was contracted via a mosquito bite during sleep.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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