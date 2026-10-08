2.1 Billion Trips: The true cost of China's Golden Week travel

Travelers visiting China during the first week of October are facing significant logistical challenges as the country observes the "Golden Week," a national holiday celebrating the founding of the republic. This period triggers a massive domestic migration, placing immense pressure on the country's transportation infrastructure.
Authorities forecast more than 2.1 billion trips during the holiday period. Approximately 90% of these journeys are expected to be made by car, resulting in severe traffic congestion on major highways, where speeds in some areas have dropped to as low as 10 km/h. Public transport is equally strained; flights and train tickets are fully booked, and reservation slots for popular museums and parks were exhausted weeks in advance.
For those currently in China, the impact varies depending on the chosen destination:
The decision between staying in the metropolises or venturing to the periphery depends on a traveler's tolerance for crowds and budget flexibility. While the cities offer a raw look at China's scale, the western and remote regions provide more tranquility at the expense of travel time and expense.
Travelers are cautioned that October 7 is expected to be the peak load day as the population returns home. It is advised to minimize travel across the country on this date to avoid the height of the disruption.
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