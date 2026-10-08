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2.1 Billion Trips: The true cost of China's Golden Week travel

Travel

Travelers visiting China during the first week of October are facing significant logistical challenges as the country observes the "Golden Week," a national holiday celebrating the founding of the republic. This period triggers a massive domestic migration, placing immense pressure on the country's transportation infrastructure.

Shanghai, Longhua Temple
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Parsifall, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Shanghai, Longhua Temple

Authorities forecast more than 2.1 billion trips during the holiday period. Approximately 90% of these journeys are expected to be made by car, resulting in severe traffic congestion on major highways, where speeds in some areas have dropped to as low as 10 km/h. Public transport is equally strained; flights and train tickets are fully booked, and reservation slots for popular museums and parks were exhausted weeks in advance.

For those currently in China, the impact varies depending on the chosen destination:

  • Major Hubs: Cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guilin, and Lijiang are experiencing extreme crowding. Travelers in these locations should expect long queues and the necessity of pre-booked electronic registrations for all sites. A practical tip for those in these cities is to avoid the most famous landmarks in favor of less crowded attractions.
  • Alternative Routes: To avoid the collapse of main tourist hubs, some travelers are opting for more remote locations. These include the Daocheng and Yading Nature Reserve in Western Sichuan, Yangtze River cruises, or cultural sites in Datong, Quanzhou, and Shaoxing. Ethnographic routes in Guizhou province or the Silk Road paths in Gansu also offer a quieter experience, though these options typically involve higher costs and more complex logistics.

The decision between staying in the metropolises or venturing to the periphery depends on a traveler's tolerance for crowds and budget flexibility. While the cities offer a raw look at China's scale, the western and remote regions provide more tranquility at the expense of travel time and expense.

Travelers are cautioned that October 7 is expected to be the peak load day as the population returns home. It is advised to minimize travel across the country on this date to avoid the height of the disruption.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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