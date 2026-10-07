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Hotel room disappointment: What to do when reality doesn't match the brochure

Travel

Checking into a hotel room that fails to meet expectations is a common travel frustration, often caused by a discrepancy between promotional website photos and the actual condition of the property. Whether the issue is a poor view, malfunctioning equipment, or inadequate cleanliness, travelers have several options for negotiation.

A tourist in an old hotel room
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A tourist in an old hotel room

Immediate Actions Upon Entry

Experts advise guests not to unpack their suitcases if they are dissatisfied with the room. Avoiding the use of the bed, bathroom, or wardrobe preserves the status quo of the room. If a guest begins utilizing the facilities, the hotel may argue that the service has already been provided in full, making a room change more difficult.

Verifying Booking Terms

Travelers should compare the provided room against their booking confirmation-ideally kept as a screenshot for offline access. This document specifies the room category, size, and view.

If the booking confirmation explicitly states a "Sea View" but the room overlooks a parking lot, this constitutes a breach of the agreement. In such instances, the traveler may request:

  • A room that matches the booked category;
  • A complimentary upgrade if the original category is unavailable;
  • A price reduction if a room change is impossible.

For those traveling via a tour operator, contacting their agent immediately is recommended to expedite the resolution process.

Handling Technical Issues and Cleanliness

Guests are cautioned against attempting to fix technical problems themselves. Issues such as leaking plumbing, broken locks, or malfunctioning air conditioning should be handled through official channels to avoid being held liable for the damage.

The recommended procedure for technical or cleanliness issues is as follows:

  • Document the problem with photos or video (e.g., stains, trash, or broken fixtures);
  • Contact the reception to request an administrator or technician;
  • Demand immediate cleaning or a change of accommodation.

Addressing Noise and Subjective Discomfort

Complaints regarding noise are often dismissed as subjective. To achieve a result, travelers should provide specifics. If the room is located near a 24-hour bar, elevator shaft, or restaurant kitchen, guests should request a room in a different wing or on a higher floor.

In cases where the room meets all contractual requirements but feels uncomfortable or "uninviting," there is no legal or mandatory right to a change. However, guests may politely ask to see other available rooms within the same category to find a better layout or location.

Ultimately, maintaining a polite demeanor and presenting evidence-such as booking screenshots and photos of defects-are the most effective tools for resolving disputes over room quality.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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