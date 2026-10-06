Turquoise waters and Martian landscapes: Russian destination that looks out of this world

Located in the Tula region, Konduki offers one of Central Russia's most surreal landscapes. Often referred to by travelers as the "Russian Maldives," the site is characterized by a striking contrast between turquoise waters and otherworldly, Mars-like terrain.
The area's unique appearance is a byproduct of industrial activity. In the 1960s, the site served as a hub for open-pit brown coal mining. After the deposits were exhausted and operations ceased, the quarries filled with precipitation and groundwater. Over time, the waste rock heaps were reclaimed by nature, while the flooded excavations evolved into deep lakes with distinctive coloration.
The centerpieces of the location are the Romantsevskie Mountains-artificial mounds left behind by mining operations. Their light-colored rock and erosion-carved relief create a futuristic environment uncommon for the region. Visitors should be aware that the clay slopes become extremely slippery after rainfall, making appropriate footwear essential for hiking.
The water system consists of 27 lakes, some reaching depths of 20 to 70 meters. The vivid turquoise and emerald hues are the result of specific mineralization and chemical composition, which, paired with white shores, mimic a tropical resort aesthetic.
While visually appealing, Konduki is not a traditional beach resort. Travelers should consider the following risks and limitations:
Consequently, most visitors prioritize active exploration over swimming, focusing on hiking the mountain ridges, photography, and-when permitted-SUP boarding.
Konduki is accessible for weekend trips from major cities:
Those using public transport can route through the town of Bogoroditsk, where local buses operate to Konduki. Because schedules may be seasonal, travelers are encouraged to verify transportation times in advance.
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