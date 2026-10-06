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Turquoise waters and Martian landscapes: Russian destination that looks out of this world

Travel

Located in the Tula region, Konduki offers one of Central Russia's most surreal landscapes. Often referred to by travelers as the "Russian Maldives," the site is characterized by a striking contrast between turquoise waters and otherworldly, Mars-like terrain.

Fabulous Blue Lakes at sunset
Photo: creativecommons.org by Vladislav Alekseevets, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Fabulous Blue Lakes at sunset

Industrial Origins and Landscape

The area's unique appearance is a byproduct of industrial activity. In the 1960s, the site served as a hub for open-pit brown coal mining. After the deposits were exhausted and operations ceased, the quarries filled with precipitation and groundwater. Over time, the waste rock heaps were reclaimed by nature, while the flooded excavations evolved into deep lakes with distinctive coloration.

Key Attractions: The Romantsevskie Mountains and Turquoise Lakes

The centerpieces of the location are the Romantsevskie Mountains-artificial mounds left behind by mining operations. Their light-colored rock and erosion-carved relief create a futuristic environment uncommon for the region. Visitors should be aware that the clay slopes become extremely slippery after rainfall, making appropriate footwear essential for hiking.

The water system consists of 27 lakes, some reaching depths of 20 to 70 meters. The vivid turquoise and emerald hues are the result of specific mineralization and chemical composition, which, paired with white shores, mimic a tropical resort aesthetic.

Safety and Visitor Considerations

While visually appealing, Konduki is not a traditional beach resort. Travelers should consider the following risks and limitations:

  • Lack of Infrastructure: There are no equipped rescue stations or standard beach amenities.
  • Hazardous Terrain: The lakes feature sharp depth drops, steep underwater cliffs, and unstable ground along the banks.
  • Regulations: Swimming may be officially prohibited in certain zones for safety reasons; visitors are advised to check current local authority requirements before arrival.

Consequently, most visitors prioritize active exploration over swimming, focusing on hiking the mountain ridges, photography, and-when permitted-SUP boarding.

Practical Travel Information

Konduki is accessible for weekend trips from major cities:

  • From Moscow: Approximately 250 km, taking 3.5 to 4 hours via the M4 "Don" highway.
  • From Tula: Approximately 80 km, roughly a 1.5-hour drive.

Those using public transport can route through the town of Bogoroditsk, where local buses operate to Konduki. Because schedules may be seasonal, travelers are encouraged to verify transportation times in advance.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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