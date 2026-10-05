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Egypt's North Coast offers a white-sand alternative to Red Sea resorts

Travel

Egypt's Mediterranean coast is emerging as a sophisticated alternative to the traditional Red Sea experience. With the introduction of direct charter flights to El Alamein, Russian travelers now have streamlined access to a region often compared to the Maldives for its turquoise waters and brilliant white sands.

Гостиница Esca Playa в Египте
Photo: archdaily.com by Нур Эль Рефаи is licensed under Free More Info
Гостиница Esca Playa в Египте

Logistics and Entry Requirements

Travel from Moscow to the Mediterranean coast is efficient, taking under five hours. Flights operated by Air Cairo (via the FUN&SUN tour operator) depart from Sheremetyevo in the early morning, allowing tourists to check into their hotels by lunchtime. The El Alamein (Dabaa) airport is noted for its compact size, which minimizes the time spent on baggage claim and passport control.

Russian citizens require a visa to visit the region, which can be obtained upon arrival at the airport for $30. This visa permits a stay of up to 30 days.

Beach Profile and Climate

The primary draw of El Alamein is its coastal aesthetics. Unlike the coral-heavy Red Sea, this region features fine white sand and a gentle slope into the water, making it particularly suitable for families with children. The sea transitions from a pale turquoise at the shoreline to a deep azure in deeper waters. While there are no coral reefs, the area is ideal for traditional beach relaxation and long swims.

Autumn is considered the "velvet season" on the North Coast, characterized by:

  • Air temperatures: +30…+32°C
  • Water temperatures: +26…+28°C

The heat is notably more manageable than in southern Egyptian resorts due to the presence of a cooling sea breeze.

New El Alamein: A Modern Urban Hub

New El Alamein differs sharply from traditional Egyptian resort towns. It is designed as a modern waterfront metropolis featuring skyscrapers, wide avenues, and high-end infrastructure. The area caters largely to wealthy Egyptians and tourists from the Gulf states, lending the destination an elite atmosphere. Visitors can utilize a developed promenade equipped with cafes, shops, and children's play areas.

Accommodation Options

The region offers a mix of futuristic complexes and expansive resort towns:

  • Rixos Premium Alamein (5*): Known for futuristic architecture and an "ultra all-inclusive" concept, featuring a la carte restaurants located on a pier. The transfer from the airport takes approximately 40 minutes.
  • JAZ Complex in Almaza Bay: A cluster of nine hotels, including JAZ Almaza Beach and Oriental. This area is highlighted for its massive beach that maintains a sense of space even at high occupancy, making it a strong choice for families.

Cultural Extensions: Alexandria

A trip to the north coast provides a convenient opportunity to visit Alexandria, a city often inaccessible to those staying in Hurghada. A visit typically requires 2-3 days to cover key sites, including:

  • Citadel of Qaitbay: Built on the foundations of the legendary Lighthouse of Alexandria.
  • Bibliotheca Alexandrina: A modern architectural landmark shaped like a tilted disc.
  • Montaza Park: The former royal summer residence containing the Salamlek and Haramlek palaces. Entry for foreigners is $10.

For those preferring a base within the city, the Rixos Montaza Alexandria (5*) is located directly within the grounds of Montaza Park.

Suggested Itinerary

Experts suggest a combined itinerary to maximize the trip: spending several days exploring the history of Alexandria and Cairo (the drive from El Alamein to the pyramids takes roughly 3-4 hours) before concluding the vacation with a week of beach relaxation on the North Coast.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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