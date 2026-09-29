Russian Far East transformation: From remote Chukotka wilderness to tourist haven

Traveling to the Russian Far East is shifting from extreme expeditions to accessible tourism. The region is currently upgrading its infrastructure to move toward a target of over 12 million annual visitors by 2035, up from an estimated 7.5 million in 2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dimulechka 79, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pevek Chukotka

A central part of this expansion is the growth of accommodations. Since 2022, the hotel fund has grown by 30%, currently totaling 70,200 units. This capacity, combined with visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, sets the stage for more international arrivals. However, the actual volume of tourists will depend on the development of regional and small-scale aviation to connect remote sites within the district.

To make the wilderness accessible to average travelers, the "Trails of the Far East" project is creating a network of pedestrian routes across nine regions. A primary example is the "Tirkytir (Sunny) Trail" in Anadyr. Running from Bering Street to Peschanka, the route will be equipped with benches and gazebos, allowing visitors to reach the Anadyr estuary to spot beluga whales and seals. Construction is scheduled for completion by November 2026.

Anadyr is also addressing its housing shortage with a new 30-room hotel. This 500-million-ruble investment project is slated to begin construction in the spring of 2027 and open in 2029. Similar hotel projects are planned for other Arctic settlements, including Pevek, Bilibino, Egvekinot, Provideniya, and Lavrentiy.

The strategy focuses on a hybrid investment model, as demonstrated by projects like Zavyalov Island in the Magadan region, where government administrative support is paired with direct private investment to open up remote territories. Currently, there are 248 active investment projects in the region with a total volume of 314.8 billion rubles.