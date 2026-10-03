Spain to change road rules for car, motorcycle and scooter renters

Travelers renting cars, motorcycles, or electric scooters in Spain will face a significant shift in traffic laws starting October 1, 2026. The new General Circulation Regulations prioritize pedestrian and light-transport safety over driver convenience.
While most rules take effect in late 2026, technical requirements for helmet certification and scooter lighting will be implemented later, on October 1, 2027.
Drivers must adjust their behavior when passing cyclists. A minimum side gap of 1.5 meters is now mandatory, and speed must be reduced by 20 km/h relative to the road limit. Additionally, a five-meter following distance is required when traveling behind a cyclist in a single lane.
Other key requirements for motorists include:
Motorcyclists may now use the right shoulder in traffic jams where signs permit, provided they do not exceed 30 km/h.
Safety gear requirements have tightened. Protective gloves are now mandatory on intercity highways. Open footwear, such as sandals or flip-flops, is strictly prohibited while riding. Violators face a 200-euro fine.
Electric scooters are now subject to stricter regulations, mirroring automotive requirements in several areas:
Spain has introduced a clear distinction between "parking" and "camping." In public parking areas, users cannot place tables, chairs, or awnings outside the vehicle's footprint. The vehicle must remain on its wheels without using leveling systems. Discharging liquids outside designated zones is forbidden. Any activity exceeding simple parking is classified as camping and requires a specific permit.
City traffic lights will be modified to remove the simultaneous green for pedestrians and flashing yellow for cars to reduce intersection conflicts. The government is also establishing "safe school routes" with specialized traffic regimes and increased enforcement.
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