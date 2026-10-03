Spain to change road rules for car, motorcycle and scooter renters

Travelers renting cars, motorcycles, or electric scooters in Spain will face a significant shift in traffic laws starting October 1, 2026. The new General Circulation Regulations prioritize pedestrian and light-transport safety over driver convenience.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Liilia Moroz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Spain

While most rules take effect in late 2026, technical requirements for helmet certification and scooter lighting will be implemented later, on October 1, 2027.

Car Rentals and Road Conduct

Drivers must adjust their behavior when passing cyclists. A minimum side gap of 1.5 meters is now mandatory, and speed must be reduced by 20 km/h relative to the road limit. Additionally, a five-meter following distance is required when traveling behind a cyclist in a single lane.

Other key requirements for motorists include:

Emergency Corridors: In traffic jams, drivers must create a center lane for police and ambulances, regardless of the number of lanes.

In traffic jams, drivers must create a center lane for police and ambulances, regardless of the number of lanes. Winter Conditions: During snowfall, overtaking is prohibited; all vehicles must stay in the right lane to allow snow removal equipment to pass.

During snowfall, overtaking is prohibited; all vehicles must stay in the right lane to allow snow removal equipment to pass. Roadworks: A 1.5-meter gap and a 20 km/h speed reduction are required when passing road workers or disabled vehicles.

A 1.5-meter gap and a 20 km/h speed reduction are required when passing road workers or disabled vehicles. Seatbelts: All exemptions are removed. Seatbelts are mandatory for everyone, including taxi drivers, driving instructors, and truck drivers.

Motorcycles and Gear

Motorcyclists may now use the right shoulder in traffic jams where signs permit, provided they do not exceed 30 km/h.

Safety gear requirements have tightened. Protective gloves are now mandatory on intercity highways. Open footwear, such as sandals or flip-flops, is strictly prohibited while riding. Violators face a 200-euro fine.

Electric Scooters (VMP)

Electric scooters are now subject to stricter regulations, mirroring automotive requirements in several areas:

Age and Gear: Riders must be at least 15 years old. Helmets are mandatory for all, and reflective clothing is required at night or in low visibility.

Riders must be at least 15 years old. Helmets are mandatory for all, and reflective clothing is required at night or in low visibility. Restrictions: Scooters are banned from sidewalks, which are reserved exclusively for pedestrians. The speed limit remains 25 km/h.

Scooters are banned from sidewalks, which are reserved exclusively for pedestrians. The speed limit remains 25 km/h. Legal: Vehicle registration and third-party liability insurance are now mandatory.

Camper Vans and RVs

Spain has introduced a clear distinction between "parking" and "camping." In public parking areas, users cannot place tables, chairs, or awnings outside the vehicle's footprint. The vehicle must remain on its wheels without using leveling systems. Discharging liquids outside designated zones is forbidden. Any activity exceeding simple parking is classified as camping and requires a specific permit.

Pedestrian Safety

City traffic lights will be modified to remove the simultaneous green for pedestrians and flashing yellow for cars to reduce intersection conflicts. The government is also establishing "safe school routes" with specialized traffic regimes and increased enforcement.