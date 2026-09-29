Phuket tourists detained for performing fire show on public road

Police in Phuket have detained a group of tourists after they blocked traffic in the Bang Tao area to perform a fire show on a public road. Local residents reported that the performance created significant noise and obstructed vehicle movement.

Photo: https://web.archive.org/web/20161101140103/https://www.panoramio.com/photo/129459340 by Максим Улитин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Phuket

According to Khaosod English and social media footage, the individuals were spinning fire on the roadway, preventing cars from passing. While local media identify the detainees as Russian citizens, Thai authorities have not yet officially confirmed their nationality.

The group is currently in police custody. Officers are reviewing their visa status and determining the extent of the public order violation.

Under updated regulations implemented in late August, Thailand has streamlined the deportation process for foreigners committing serious offenses. Violating local laws may result in immediate expulsion from the country.

Travelers are cautioned that street performances-particularly those involving fire-in residential and traffic zones are illegal and viewed as security threats.