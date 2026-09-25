Delays and cancellations plague 41% of flights in Spain during summer 2026

Nearly 41% of flights in Spain failed to maintain their schedules during July and August 2026, according to an analysis of approximately 220,000 flights by the platform Flightright.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Airplane flying

Delays were the primary issue, affecting 87,884 flights, or nearly 40% of total traffic. Full cancellations accounted for 0.61%, totaling 1,346 flights.

Among the 20 largest carriers, low-cost airlines recorded the lowest punctuality rates:

Jet2: 54.1% delayed

Wizz Air Malta: 52.2% delayed

easyJet: 50.2% delayed

Wizz Air Hungary: 49% delayed

Ryanair: 48.9% delayed

The most stable performance was seen with Canary Fly (22.3%), Binter Canarias (27.5%), and Volotea (28.5%).

In terms of cancellations, traditional carriers led the list. Lufthansa had the highest cancellation rate at 3.88%, followed by British Airways (2.57%), Air France (1.93%), easyJet (1.34%), and Iberia (1.01%).

Data from AirAdvisor highlights specific risks for flights departing the UK. Cancellations occurred most frequently on routes from London to the Balearic Islands (Majorca and Ibiza), as well as to Lisbon and Faro.

The London (Luton) to Ibiza route saw the highest disruption rate, with 5.56% of flights canceled. High cancellation rates were also noted for flights from Heathrow to Ibiza (1.38%) and Palma (1.6%).

These disruptions stem from capacity limits at Palma and Ibiza airports during the peak season. When one aircraft misses its takeoff slot, it triggers a chain reaction of delays and cancellations for subsequent flights.

Claims for incidents occurring this summer are currently processed under existing EU regulations. While a reform of these rules was approved in July, the new norms will only take effect 12 months and 20 days after official publication.

Travelers whose flights in Spain were delayed or canceled this summer should file for compensation under current EU rules rather than waiting for the new reform to enter into force.