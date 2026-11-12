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A sudden jump on the scale: Internal changes triggered by the very first workout sessions

Sport

An increase of 500 to 1,500 grams on the scale after the first workouts is common. It does not necessarily mean that the body has gained fat. In the early stages of exercise, weight can rise temporarily as the body adjusts and directs resources toward muscle repair.

A woman weighs food on kitchen scales in a sports uniform
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A woman weighs food on kitchen scales in a sports uniform

Water retention and muscle repair

Unfamiliar physical activity can cause tiny injuries in muscle tissue. As the body repairs them, fluid shifts toward the areas under the greatest mechanical stress, temporarily increasing body weight. This is part of the adaptation process.

“Muscles actively draw in water when they start working under a new regimen. It is a temporary measure that supports cell renewal and adaptation to stress,” says personal trainer Artëm Kiselev.

Glycogen, inflammation and recovery

Glycogen is the main energy reserve in muscle cells. When someone begins exercising regularly, the body can increase its capacity to store this fuel. Because glycogen is stored with water, muscle volume and scale weight may increase without a corresponding gain in body fat.

Intense exercise also triggers an acute inflammatory response, a natural part of the process that activates the synthesis of new proteins. During recovery, fluid can accumulate in the spaces between cells, helping protect joints and ligaments from subsequent loads.

“Edema is often mistaken for body fat, even though they are fundamentally different. Fat loss is a slow process, while water weight can fluctuate within 24 hours,” says Pilates instructor Marina Guseva.

Cause Physiological effect Practical result
Water retention Tissue repair Muscle fibers recover
Glycogen storage Energy reserves increase Greater strength and endurance
Small areas of swelling Response to physical stress Structural adaptation

The common thread is that these changes reflect short-term adaptation and recovery, not necessarily fat gain.

Diet, digestion and how to track progress

Starting an exercise routine often comes with dietary changes. Eating more fiber from vegetables and grains can increase intestinal activity, and the weight of gastrointestinal contents also registers on the scale. Gaining a kilogram of pure fat would require a substantial calorie surplus sustained over time, the source notes, making that unlikely in the first days of training.

Back discomfort after exercise may be accompanied by a localized buildup of fluid, according to physical therapy instructor Andrey Solovev. He emphasizes using proper technique to avoid overloading the lower back.

The adjustment period usually lasts one to three weeks, after which excess fluid decreases. A temporary rise in weight is not, by itself, a reason to cut calories drastically; doing so can add stress to the body. Nor is it biologically possible to gain a kilogram of muscle tissue in just a few days, even though muscle is denser than fat.

When the scale fluctuates, other measures can offer a fuller picture of progress: waist or other body measurements, how clothes fit, photographs, and whether physical effort is becoming easier.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru. The source URL was not included in the supplied material.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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