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Conflicting athlete rankings: New algorithm resolves disagreements with unprecedented accuracy

Sport

Determining the top athlete in a professional league often results in a collision of contradictory lists. Each publisher applies different criteria, and players frequently drop out of rankings or shift positions unpredictably between seasons. Until now, consolidating these disparate perspectives required simple averaging, which fails to account for missing data or the inherent uncertainty of human judgment.

Stadium
Photo: bloomberg by Saudi Press Agency
Stadium

Researchers from Rice University and Cornell University have developed an algorithm to resolve this by treating rankings not as absolute truths, but as evidence of a player's latent value. The method, termed Bayesian Multivariate Rank Regression (BMRR), utilizes a hierarchical Bayesian framework to synthesize data from multiple sources, fill gaps in incomplete lists, and quantify the degree of uncertainty. Crucially, if two players are statistically indistinguishable in performance, the model avoids an arbitrary forced ranking and instead signals that they cannot be clearly separated.

Validation via Major League Baseball

To test the model, the team analyzed preseason rankings from 2021 to 2024 provided by ESPN, CBS, Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, and MLB. The dataset was narrowed to 55 players who appeared in the top 100 of every publication at least once during this window.

BMRR diverges from standard aggregation by borrowing data across seasons to handle absences caused by injuries or editorial choices. Rather than producing a static leaderboard, it generates a probabilistic map with a confidence indicator for each placement.

The researchers also analyzed which variables drive these rankings. Wins Above Replacement (WAR) emerged as the strongest predictor of a high rank, followed by age-with younger players receiving a premium-and base salary. This suggests that media rankings are a hybrid of current productivity and projected future potential.

The model's accuracy was reflected in the 2023 season, where it placed Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Mookie Betts at the top; all four subsequently became All-Stars, and Ohtani earned the American League MVP. The system also captured Ohtani's trajectory: in 2021, only one of five sources placed him in the top 100, while by 2024, all five ranked him in the top ten.

Quantifying Editorial Bias

BMRR also allows for the analysis of the ranking entities themselves. In the MLB dataset, MLB's own rankings aligned most closely with the collective consensus, followed by ESPN. Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports showed higher variance; Yahoo, specifically, tended to overvalue ascending young talent at the expense of established veterans. The model does not label these as errors, but provides a quantitative measure of how far a specific publisher's perspective deviates from the mean.

In simulations, BMRR consistently outperformed existing aggregation methods, particularly when dealing with incomplete datasets. This is a critical capability for real-world application, as experts rarely rank every possible candidate in a pool.

The researchers note that this framework is applicable beyond sports, extending to any system where diverse sources rank items-from search engine algorithms and political polling to data prioritization. The BMRR code has been made available on GitHub for broader research use.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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