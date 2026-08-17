Why increasing running distance may not lead to weight loss

Running is a common tool for weight management, but many athletes find that increasing distance does not automatically lead to weight loss. The effectiveness of running depends on the relationship between energy expenditure, biomechanics, and nutritional support—without these factors, monotonous movement rarely yields significant results.

Photo: https://pixabay.com by unitea is licensed under Free A man on a morning run

Energy Expenditure and Caloric Balance

Calorie burn during running is determined by two primary variables: body mass and exercise intensity. On average, an individual weighing 132–154 lbs (60–70 kg) burns between 500 and 800 kcal per hour of running.

A general metric for tracking expenditure is the consumption of approximately 1 kcal per kilogram of body weight for every kilometer covered. For beginners, interval walking may be more productive, as it targets fat deposits while minimizing systemic stress.

Aleksey Dorofeev, Nutritionist: "It is important to understand that running is merely a tool for creating a calorie deficit. If you aim to lose weight, you cannot ignore the quality of your nutrition; otherwise, even regular runs will not produce the desired effect."

Biomechanics and Safety

Incorrect running technique reduces fat-burning efficiency and increases the risk of foot and knee injuries. A critical point of failure is a hard heel strike, which significantly multiplies the impact load on the joints. Implementing proper foot placement is necessary to prevent chronic inflammation.

Artem Kiselev, Personal Fitness Trainer: "To maintain leg health after age 40, it is critically important to focus on strengthening the ligament apparatus rather than just increasing mileage. Running must be conscious, with control over the position of the pelvis and torso."

Optimizing Training Results

To prevent plateaus and metabolic adaptation, athletes can vary their training load. While classical running remains effective, interval training—alternating bursts of speed with a recovery pace—is the most direct way to accelerate metabolism.

Other alternatives for maintaining activity include stationary walking for core strength or chair-based exercises for muscle tone.

Dmitriy Mironov, Strength Training Coach: "If your goal is a toned body, add strength blocks. Muscles consume energy even at rest, which makes the weight loss process more stable and high-quality."

Training Type Expected Effect Interval Running Maximum post-exercise calorie expenditure Cross-Country Running Engagement of glutes and stabilizer muscles Steady-State Long Runs Increase in general physical endurance

Questions about Running for Weight Loss

Is running suitable for beginners with excess weight?

Yes, but it is recommended to start by alternating walking and light jogging to allow the joints to adapt to the load.

What is a safe rate of weight loss?

A safe pace is 0.5–1 kg (approx. 1.1–2.2 lbs) per week, contingent on consistent training and nutritional control.

How often should one train for progress?

The optimal frequency is 3–4 times per week, with sessions lasting between 30 and 90 minutes.

What are the most common mistakes?

Common errors include maintaining an excessively fast pace, ignoring warm-ups, and incorrect foot landing, which leads to injuries.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.