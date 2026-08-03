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England and Wales Withdraw Support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino

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England and Wales have withdrawn their letters of support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, signaling growing opposition to the Swiss official ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 18, 2027. The move follows reports that FIFA is considering selling a minority stake in the commercial rights to the FIFA World Cup.

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

European Football Associations Turn Against Infantino

According to journalist Rob Harris, the Football Associations of England and Wales have formally withdrawn their endorsements of Infantino, despite earlier plans to support his re-election campaign.

The decision comes amid mounting criticism of FIFA's reported proposal to restructure the commercial management of the World Cup by transferring tournament operations into a separate company and selling a 20% to 30% stake to private investors.

The Telegraph reported that preliminary agreements have already been signed and that the proposed transaction could value the new company at approximately $19.9 billion. The newspaper also said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had been informed about the project.

UEFA Warns of World Cup Boycott

The proposal has triggered strong opposition within UEFA. According to reports, the organization is prepared to boycott the 2030 FIFA World Cup if FIFA proceeds with the sale of tournament rights to private investors.

All 55 UEFA member associations, including the Russian Football Union (RFU), have reportedly backed the idea of a potential boycott.

Under the reported plan, FIFA would retain a controlling stake in the new company, while minority shares would be offered to private investors and potentially to all 211 FIFA member associations. Following the end of his presidency in 2031, Infantino could reportedly become commissioner of the newly created organization.

Financial Times identified technology investor Joshua Kushner as one of the potential participants in the deal, reporting that he is in talks to invest in the project.

Separately, the U.S. Congress has requested information from Infantino regarding his contacts with President Trump. Congressman Jamie Raskin has called on the FIFA president to disclose details of any gifts or valuables allegedly provided to Trump or members of his circle.

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