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Russia Celebrates First Fencing World Champion Since Return of National Flag and Anthem

Sport

Nineteen-year-old Moscow native Pavel Graudyn claimed the gold medal at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, becoming Russia's first world champion since the country's national flag and anthem returned to international competition. The young sabre fencer dominated the tournament, reinforcing his reputation as one of the sport's brightest rising stars.

Fencing competition
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marie-Lan Nguyen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Fencing competition

Graudyn sealed the title with a commanding 15-7 victory over South Korea's Do Gyeong-dong in the final. Earlier in the semifinals, he comfortably defeated Romania's Radu Nițu 15-8. The triumph marks the first individual world championship of Graudyn's career, adding to the team bronze medal he won at the 2025 European Fencing Championships.

Russia Returns Under National Symbols

The championship took place after the International Fencing Federation (FIE) lifted all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes on June 2, following updated recommendations from the International Olympic Committee. With the restrictions removed, Russian competitors once again participated under their national flag and anthem.

According to reports, most European federations complied with the FIE regulations to avoid disciplinary measures against their athletes. The Russian team completed its pre-tournament training camp in Beijing before traveling to Hong Kong, where local fans reportedly welcomed the delegation warmly.

Political analyst Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru that the return of national symbols to international sport carries significance beyond athletic competition and could influence discussions in other international sports federations considering similar decisions.

Sporting Success Amid Ongoing Political Debate

Ukraine's men's épée head coach, Ihor Reizlin, criticized the decision to restore Russian athletes' participation under national symbols, questioning the timing of the move in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Despite the political controversy, competitors observed traditional sporting etiquette throughout the tournament. Do Gyeong-dong and members of the Chinese fencing team congratulated Graudyn after the final and attended the medal ceremony, where the Russian national anthem was played.

Russian sports officials have described Graudyn's victory as an important milestone and expressed hope that other sports federations will follow fencing's example by restoring full participation for Russian athletes under their national flag.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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