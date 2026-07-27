Andrea Pirlo Blocked From Italy Job Over Russian Betting Partnership

Former Italy midfielder and 2006 FIFA World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo has reportedly lost the opportunity to become head coach of the Italian national football team after controversy surrounding his commercial partnership with Russian bookmaker Fonbet. The reports sparked widespread debate in Italy, while Pirlo insisted that his business activities fully comply with the law.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simon Heseltine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Andrea Pirlo NYCFC

Reports Say FIGC Blocked Pirlo's Appointment

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pirlo had accepted a verbal offer from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to become the country's next head coach. However, reports say the federation's president blocked the appointment after objections emerged over Pirlo's commercial agreement with Russian bookmaker Fonbet.

Pirlo signed an ambassador contract with Fonbet in October 2025. As part of the partnership, he appeared in the company's widely discussed advertising campaign that aired during broadcasts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reports also claim that Paolo Maldini, who took over as Italy's sporting director only 16 days earlier, is expected to leave his position.

Pirlo Defends His Professional Activities

Pirlo responded to the controversy in a statement published on his Instagram account, saying he has always respected the laws of every country in which he has worked.

"Throughout my career-first as a player and now as a coach-I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries where I have worked and the contracts I have signed. The professional collaboration that has recently become the subject of controversy arose solely within the context of my coaching work in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively commercial and sporting in nature," Pirlo said.

He also urged critics not to attribute political views to him that he has never expressed.

Corriere della Sera previously reported that Pirlo believes the criticism surrounding his Russian business ties serves political purposes. According to the newspaper, he questioned why critics ignored the fact that the FIFA World Cup took place in the United States despite the country's military conflict with Iran.

Previous Visit to Russia Also Drew Criticism

Pirlo previously visited Moscow alongside fellow Italian World Cup winners Francesco Totti and Marco Materazzi to attend the Russian Cup Superfinal. The trip drew criticism from several public figures, while Materazzi later apologized for taking part.

Ukrainian Football Association president Andriy Shevchenko condemned the visit and said he was disappointed by the decision. He added that his communication with Pirlo and the other former Italian stars has been put on hold.

Pirlo has coached United FC in the United Arab Emirates since 2025 after an illustrious playing career that included winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup and reaching the UEFA European Championship final with Italy in 2012.