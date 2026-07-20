World Cup final brawl

Will Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions After Chaotic World Cup Final?

Argentina's national team risks facing severe international sanctions after its conduct during and after the World Cup final. Instead of accepting defeat to Spain, several Argentine players became involved in a series of confrontations and were accused of disrespecting the official medal ceremony and the host nation's protocol. FIFA has already opened disciplinary proceedings that could result in lengthy suspensions for several key members of the squad.

Physical Confrontations Erupt After the Final Whistle

Immediately after the final whistle confirmed Spain's victory, several Argentine players became involved in physical altercations. Defender Leandro Paredes allegedly sparked the confrontation by knocking down Eric García before applying a chokehold. The incident reportedly escalated further when Paredes struck Gavi twice in the face. At the same time, Nahuel Molina was accused of elbowing Rodri as the Spanish midfielder celebrated his team's victory. Tensions also spread to the bench, where assistant coach Roberto Ayala allegedly attempted to strike Dani Olmo.

"Such behavior often results from an extreme cortisol surge, when the mind struggles to cope with defeat. However, in professional sport, the ability to control aggression is just as important as strengthening the core for physical stability," functional training instructor Maksim Yegorov told Pravda.Ru.

Protocol Violations and Political Gesture Draw Attention

Argentina's conduct during the official medal ceremony also attracted widespread attention. The entire squad reportedly turned its back on the podium as Spain received the gold medals. Defender Cristian Romero drew additional scrutiny after publicly refusing to shake hands with US President Donald Trump. FIFA has traditionally taken a strict stance against political demonstrations and any display of disrespect toward official guests during award ceremonies.

"Ethics in sport are inseparable from discipline. When an athlete loses dignity, it damages the reputation of the entire federation," rehabilitation fitness instructor Artyom Kovalev told Pravda.Ru.

FIFA Reviews Possible Punishments

The final itself proved to be a fiercely contested encounter. Spain created the greater number of scoring opportunities, although two goals by La Roja were disallowed by the match officials. The decisive moment came in the 106th minute of extra time, when Ferran Torres converted a pass from Nico Williams to secure Spain's World Cup title. Argentina's visible frustration with the officiating appeared to boil over after the match concluded.

"A match that extends into extra time demands exceptional endurance from every player. But physical exhaustion often leads to a loss of self-control," personal fitness coach Artyom Kiselyov told Pravda.Ru.

FAQ: Possible FIFA Sanctions

What penalties could FIFA impose on Argentina?

FIFA has a broad range of disciplinary measures at its disposal, from substantial financial penalties for the national federation to lengthy suspensions for individual players involved in the confrontations.

How could the incidents affect Leandro Paredes?

FIFA traditionally treats deliberate strikes to the face as serious disciplinary offenses. Paredes could face suspension from several official international matches, potentially ruling him out of upcoming qualification fixtures.

Could the entire team be punished for its conduct during the medal ceremony?

The team's collective decision to turn away from the podium may be regarded as a violation of FIFA's Fair Play principles, potentially resulting in disciplinary action against the Argentine Football Association.

Will refusing to shake hands with the US president influence FIFA's decision?

FIFA closely regulates every aspect of the medal ceremony. Any act regarded as disrespectful toward invited guests or any breach of the official protocol may be recorded by match delegates as part of the disciplinary review.