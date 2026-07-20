World Cup Halftime Show

Russian Words Featured During FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Russian words appeared as part of a multilingual visual display during the halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final, drawing attention as organizers showcased messages in numerous languages from around the world.

During the performance, the pitch was covered with a large fabric installation featuring words written in multiple languages. Among the Russian words visible were "peace," "love" and "explore."

Russian Language Featured in Multilingual Halftime Display

The artwork also included an illustration of a football jersey bearing the word "Russia," alongside messages presented in other languages.

The multilingual display formed part of the halftime entertainment, which celebrated football's global reach and cultural diversity.

Star-Studded Halftime Show Extended the Break

The halftime interval lasted approximately 27 minutes, considerably longer than the standard 15-minute break between halves.

During the extended show, performances were delivered by Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber before play resumed.