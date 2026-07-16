Argentina Celebrate Win Over England With Falklands Banner

Argentina's national football team celebrated its victory over England by displaying a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas” ("The Malvinas Are Argentinian”) after securing a place in the FIFA World Cup final. The message refers to the Falkland Islands, the British Overseas Territory whose sovereignty continues to be disputed by Argentina.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Кирилл Венедиктов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Messi and Maradona posters

Argentina Displays Malvinas Banner After Semi-Final Victory

The players unfurled the banner on the pitch immediately after defeating England in the World Cup semi-final. In Argentina, the Falkland Islands are known as the Malvinas, and Buenos Aires continues to claim sovereignty over the South Atlantic archipelago. Argentina and the United Kingdom fought a war over the islands in 1982, which ended with the defeat of Argentine forces.

The political undertones surrounding the match were evident before kick-off. Argentine supporters sang songs about the Malvinas ahead of the game, while Vice President Victoria Villarruel described the British as "pirate usurpers.”

The slogan "Las Malvinas son Argentinas” has appeared at previous Argentina national team matches as well. In 2014, the squad displayed a similar banner before an international friendly against Slovenia.

Messi Dedicates Victory to Diego Maradona

Argentina captain Lionel Messi dedicated his team's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory over England to the late Diego Maradona.

"I'm sure Diego is celebrating this from heaven with immense joy. This was always a very special day for him. I hope he's celebrating up there in his own way,” Messi said.

The captain added that he viewed the victory as a gift both to Maradona and to the Argentine people.

The semi-final was played on Wednesday, July 15, with Argentina defeating England 2-1. Messi contributed two assists during the match.

Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60. During his legendary career, he played for Barcelona, Napoli, and Newell's Old Boys, and captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.