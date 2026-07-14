World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

After Brazil's Early World Cup Exit, Lula Blasts National Team Over Empty Return Flight

Sport

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has strongly criticized members of the national football team after nearly all of them chose not to return to Brazil on the official team flight following the country's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazilian fans
Photo: [1] by Agência Brasil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Brazilian fans

Speaking after the tournament, Lula expressed disappointment over the players' decision, saying the delegation had departed with a full squad but returned with almost no one on board. According to the president, only one player traveled back on the Brazilian Football Confederation's aircraft.

"The delegation left with a lot of people and came back with just one. There was almost nobody on the national team's plane. Only one player was on board. If they had won, everyone would have been celebrating here," Lula said. He described the players' actions as a disgrace.

Only One Brazil Player Returns on the Official Flight

The Brazilian Football Confederation's aircraft landed in Rio de Janeiro carrying only one member of the 26-man squad—defender Danilo. The rest of the players either began their vacations immediately after the tournament or returned directly to their club teams instead of flying home with the national delegation.

Brazil's Early World Cup Exit Ends Long Quarter-Final Streak

Brazil's campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat to Norway. The loss marked the first time in 36 years that the five-time world champions failed to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, adding to the disappointment surrounding the team's performance and its aftermath.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Russia
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
World
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Zelensky Praises Russia's Ballistic Missile Development
World
Zelensky Praises Russia's Ballistic Missile Development
Popular
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has prompted an outpouring of political reactions and a wave of speculation following his final visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup
Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly Alexander Shtorm After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy Petr Ermilin Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit Andrey Mihayloff
Death of a Senator: Lindsey Graham – Media Hysteria & Practical Reality
After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Last materials
After Brazil's Early World Cup Exit, Lula Blasts National Team Over Empty Return Flight
Russia Could Target Ukraine's Rail Network After SCALP Missile Deal
Apple vs. OpenAI: Lawsuit Highlights Fierce Battle Over AI Talent and Trade Secrets
Zelensky Praises Russia's Ballistic Missile Development
Massive Bee Colony With 90,000 Bees Found Beneath Family's Patio After 15 Months
Donald Trump Earns $1.4 Billion From Crypto Before Moving Wealth Into Traditional Investments
Fire Breaks Out at One of Russia's Largest Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Drone Attack
Kalashnikov KS-K Carbine Can Be Used as Effective Counter-Drone Weapon
Narcologist Names Most Harmful Types of Alcohol
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.