After Brazil's Early World Cup Exit, Lula Blasts National Team Over Empty Return Flight

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has strongly criticized members of the national football team after nearly all of them chose not to return to Brazil on the official team flight following the country's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Photo: [1] by Agência Brasil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Brazilian fans

Speaking after the tournament, Lula expressed disappointment over the players' decision, saying the delegation had departed with a full squad but returned with almost no one on board. According to the president, only one player traveled back on the Brazilian Football Confederation's aircraft.

"The delegation left with a lot of people and came back with just one. There was almost nobody on the national team's plane. Only one player was on board. If they had won, everyone would have been celebrating here," Lula said. He described the players' actions as a disgrace.

Only One Brazil Player Returns on the Official Flight

The Brazilian Football Confederation's aircraft landed in Rio de Janeiro carrying only one member of the 26-man squad—defender Danilo. The rest of the players either began their vacations immediately after the tournament or returned directly to their club teams instead of flying home with the national delegation.

Brazil's Early World Cup Exit Ends Long Quarter-Final Streak

Brazil's campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat to Norway. The loss marked the first time in 36 years that the five-time world champions failed to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, adding to the disappointment surrounding the team's performance and its aftermath.