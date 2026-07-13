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Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup

Sport

An online petition calling for Argentina's removal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has attracted more than 2.5 million signatures, with supporters accusing FIFA of showing favoritism toward the reigning world champions.

Messi and Maradona posters
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kirill Venediktov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Messi and Maradona posters

Fans Accuse FIFA of Bias Toward Argentina

The petition, published on the website argentinaout.com, claims that FIFA and match officials have failed to remain impartial toward Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team.

"FIFA and the referees are not impartial when it comes to Lionel Messi and Argentina. Why should the rest of the world compete if the winner has already been chosen? Remove Argentina and give everyone else an equal chance," the petition states.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, have advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 tournament, where they will face England. The match is scheduled for July 15 in Atlanta, United States, with kick-off set for 10:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Argentina and FIFA Remain Under Scrutiny

The petition comes amid continued scrutiny involving FIFA and the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

Earlier, FIFA closed its investigation into former Argentina women's youth team coach Diego Guacci, citing insufficient evidence after players accused him of sexual abuse.

Separately, prize money awarded for Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was transferred not to the Argentine Football Association but to a company registered in Miami. According to journalist Romain Molina, the company is reportedly under FBI investigation over suspected fraud and money laundering.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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