Jordan Henderson injury

Jordan Henderson Undergoes Surgery After Freak World Cup Celebration Injury

England midfielder Jordan Henderson thanked medical staff after successfully undergoing surgery for an injury he suffered during post-match celebrations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Henderson shared an update following the operation, expressing his gratitude to the medical team that treated him.

"Thank you to everyone at the Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute who took care of me, especially the three surgeons who performed the operation," the England international said.

The unusual incident occurred immediately after England's Round of 16 victory over Mexico. Although Henderson spent the entire match on the bench, he joined his teammates on the pitch to celebrate after the final whistle.

While attempting to jump over an advertising board, he landed awkwardly and injured his arm.

Medical staff carried Henderson from the field on a stretcher following the accident.

England's head coach later confirmed that the experienced midfielder had injured his wrist. The club has not yet announced a timeline for his recovery or a possible return to action.