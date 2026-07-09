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World Cup 2026 Stats Reveal Fastest Player

Sport

The latest FIFA statistics from the 2026 World Cup highlight the tournament's most impressive individual performances, with Belgium captain Youri Tielemans covering more ground than any other player and France star Kylian Mbappé recording the competition's highest sprint speed.

Kylian Mbappé
Photo: soccer.ru by Kirill Venediktov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kylian Mbappé

Tielemans Leads the Tournament in Distance Covered

Belgium captain and midfielder Youri Tielemans has run a tournament-leading 61.8 kilometers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tielemans has started all five of Belgium's matches, including the dramatic Round of 16 victory over Senegal, which ended 3-2 after extra time. He scored twice in that match to help send his team into the quarter-finals.

The record for the greatest distance covered in a single match belongs to Tielemans' Belgium teammate Timothy Castagne, who ran more than 16 kilometers in one game.

Mbappé Sets the Speed Record

France captain Kylian Mbappé has recorded the fastest sprint of the tournament, reaching a top speed of 37.6 km/h.

Meanwhile, Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye produced the most powerful shot of the competition, with the ball reaching a speed of 131.9 km/h after leaving his foot.

Quarter-Finals Get Underway

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals will take place from July 9 to July 12. The schedule features France against Morocco, Spain versus Belgium, Norway facing England, and Argentina taking on Switzerland as the race for the title continues.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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