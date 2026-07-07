Best Sports News in 100 Years: IOC Temporarily Reinstates Russian Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has temporarily reinstated the status of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The decision was adopted during a meeting of the IOC Executive Board on Tuesday, July 7.

Photo: wikimedia.org by RuinDig/Yuki Uchida, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ ШтеInternational Olympic Committee

IOC Temporarily Restores ROC Status

The IOC has withdrawn its recommendations to international federations and organizers of international sporting events regarding restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes, including requirements to assess their neutral status.

Athletes returning to international competition will temporarily be tested by the International Testing Agency (ITA) until the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is reinstated.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said it was important to restore Russian athletes' opportunity to compete. The organization expects international federations to take the IOC's recommendations into account when considering the removal of restrictions on Russian athletes and to reflect them in their own decisions.

Russian Officials Welcome the Decision

Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee Mikhail Degtyarev described the lifting of sanctions on Russian athletes as a clear signal that the Olympic movement should remain outside politics.

"The return of our country to the Olympic family is a green light for international federations to fully restore the rights of all our athletes," Degtyarev said.

He also highlighted the legal and diplomatic efforts carried out by the Ministry of Sport and the Russian Olympic Committee. According to Degtyarev, Russia's national team is now preparing for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal under the Russian flag in the autumn of 2026, as well as qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in the United States.

"There is still significant work ahead to implement the IOC's decisions across the international sports organizations," he added.

Lawmakers Call the Move a Landmark Decision

Dmitry Svishchev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sport, thanked the Russian Olympic Committee for what he described as its outstanding work and said the next step should be the reinstatement of Russian sports federations.

"We hope that those international federations which previously said, 'Let the Russian Olympic Committee be reinstated first, and then we will allow you to compete,' no longer have grounds for delaying that decision," the lawmaker said.

He added that the Russian Ski Racing and Snowboard Federation would soon begin consultations with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to discuss when Russian athletes could return to competition.

"I believe this is the best news in the world of sport in the last hundred years," Svishchev said.

IOC Suspended the ROC in 2023

The IOC announced the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on October 12, 2023. IOC Communications Director Mark Adams said the decision followed the incorporation of the Olympic councils representing the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Kherson Region, and Zaporizhzhia Region into the Russian Olympic Committee. Following that move, the head of Ukraine's National Olympic Committee appealed to then IOC President Thomas Bach to impose sanctions on Russia.

In late February 2022, many international sports organizations barred Russian athletes from competitions following IOC recommendations.

According to the article, the new ROC leadership under Mikhail Degtyarev has been responsible for efforts to secure the full return of Russian athletes to international competition. It states that 13 Russian athletes competed at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, while more than 15 international federations lifted all restrictions on junior athletes.

The article also notes that Russian athletes have won more than 2,000 Olympic medals throughout the country's participation in the Games, with only the United States having won more. It adds that Russia is among nine countries that have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.