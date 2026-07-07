Belgium Crushes USA 4-1 to Reach 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals

Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Photo: pxhere.com is licensed under public domain Football field

The match was played at Lumen Field in Seattle. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium in the 9th and 33rd minutes, while Hans Vanaken added a third in the 57th minute. Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time, scoring in the 93rd minute.

Malik Tillman scored the United States' only goal in the 31st minute with a direct free kick.

Balogun Starts After FIFA Overturns Suspension

United States forward Folarin Balogun, whose automatic suspension was lifted by FIFA, started the match and remained on the field until he was substituted in the 92nd minute.

Belgium to Face Spain in the Quarterfinals

Belgium will now take on Spain in the quarterfinals after the Spaniards defeated Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in the previous round.

The quarterfinal match is scheduled for July 10 in Inglewood, California, and will kick off at 10:00 p. m. Moscow time.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that he had asked FIFA to reconsider Balogun's suspension.