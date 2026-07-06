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Paraguayan Senator Insults Kylian Mbappé After France's World Cup Win

Sport

Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla insulted France national team forward Kylian Mbappé. She published the remarks on her social media page.

Kylian Mbappé
Photo: Openverse by Kirill Venediktov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kylian Mbappé

"A colonized Cameroonian stubbornly pretending to be French. Arrogant and made rich. Throughout the match he was nervous and terrified, just like his entire team. They couldn't score a single goal and won by pure chance," she wrote.

The senator also said Paraguay's players should have slapped Mbappé after the Round of 16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which France secured a 1-0 victory.

"The guy never even learned how to write, drank coconut milk instead of his mother's milk, and the most educated beings he ever heard were chimpanzees. Goalkeeper Orlando Gil should have shown him the middle finger," Amarilla added.

Mbappé scored the only goal of the match, converting a penalty to send France into the World Cup quarterfinals.

France will face Morocco in the quarterfinals on July 9 in Foxborough, United States.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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