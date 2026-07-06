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UEFA Condemns FIFA Decision to Lift Folarin Balogun's World Cup Suspension

Sport

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has criticized FIFA's decision to lift the automatic one-match suspension imposed on United States forward Folarin Balogun ahead of the Round of 16 match against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Folarin Balogun Australia v USA 19 June 2026-137
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bryan Berlin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Folarin Balogun Australia v USA 19 June 2026-137

In a statement published on its official website, UEFA said the decision threatens the integrity of the game. The organization noted that several players at the current World Cup have already served automatic suspensions after receiving red cards, and creating an exception for Balogun violates the principle of equal treatment for all participants.

European football's governing body warned that the inconsistent and non-transparent application of the rules undermines confidence in the competition and could damage the reputation of football as a whole. UEFA described FIFA's decision as unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.

Belgium May Appeal the Decision

Earlier, it was reported that the Royal Belgian Football Association is considering an appeal against FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's automatic ban. Belgian officials expressed surprise at the ruling.

FIFA announced on July 5 that Balogun would be eligible to play in the Round of 16 against Belgium. The striker had received a straight red card during the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after fouling defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Balogun is the United States' leading scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with three goals.

White House Reportedly Contacted FIFA

Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the White House contacted FIFA to discuss Balogun's suspension. According to Jacobs, FIFA sources insisted that the contact did not influence the governing body's decision.

Following the announcement that Balogun would be eligible to play, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media:

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice."

Balogun was sent off after stepping on the ankle of Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic. Following the match, several American officials, including U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, publicly criticized the referee's decision to issue the red card.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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