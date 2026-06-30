Germany Crashes Out of World Cup 2026 as Paraguay Pull Off Stunning Upset

Several dramatic results reshaped the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage as Germany and the Netherlands suffered unexpected exits, while Brazil avoided a major shock and secured its place in the next round.

Photo: Openverse by Peter Ankerstål, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/ Football field

Paraguay Stuns Germany in Penalty Shootout Drama

Germany crashed out of the tournament after losing to Paraguay in a dramatic Round of 32 clash. The teams finished regular time and extra time level at 1-1 before Paraguay secured a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout. The result marked Germany's first-ever World Cup defeat on penalties.

Julio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead late in the first half, while Kai Havertz brought Germany back into the match shortly after the restart. Neither team found a winning goal during the remainder of the match or extra time.

Paraguay held its nerve from the penalty spot and advanced to the Round of 16 in one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far.

Following the victory, Paraguayan President declared June 30 a national holiday and celebrated the achievement on social media.

Morocco Eliminates the Netherlands After Late Equalizer

The Netherlands also exited the competition after Morocco completed another dramatic knockout victory. Both teams entered the match with strong group-stage performances and few observers identified a clear favorite.

Cody Gakpo put the Dutch side ahead in the 72nd minute, but Morocco responded deep into added time through Issa Diop to force extra time.

Neither side found a breakthrough during the additional period, and Morocco eventually claimed a 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout. The African side now advances to the Round of 16 and will face Canada.

The result extended an unusual World Cup trend for the Netherlands. The team has now exited four consecutive World Cup campaigns without losing any of those elimination matches during regular time.

Brazil Escapes Japan Scare and Advances

Brazil narrowly avoided a major upset against Japan in another tense Round of 32 encounter.

Kaishu Sano opened the scoring for Japan in the 29th minute and held the lead for much of the match. Brazil equalized in the 56th minute when Casemiro headed the ball into the net.

The match appeared destined for extra time, but substitute Gabriel Martinelli finished a late attacking move with a precise strike during stoppage time and sent Brazil into the next round.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs from June 11 through July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Russia does not participate in the tournament after international football authorities suspended the national team from competitions in 2022.