World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

UEFA Rejects FIFA Hydration Break Rule for Euro 2028

Sport

UEFA has confirmed that it will not follow FIFA's approach of introducing mandatory hydration breaks during matches at the 2028 European Championship. According to The Telegraph, a UEFA representative stated that the tournament will continue using its existing regulations instead of implementing automatic pauses.

Players fighting for football
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Players fighting for football

UEFA Rejects Mandatory Water Break System

At this year's FIFA World Cup, organizers introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks for the first time. Players receive the break during the 22nd minute of each half regardless of weather conditions. FIFA said the rule gives players a better opportunity to maintain hydration levels and recover during matches played in hot conditions.

UEFA, however, does not plan to apply the same system to its flagship European competition. Officials said the organization sees no need to change the current regulations for Euro 2028.

Heat Conditions Will Continue to Determine Match Pauses

UEFA emphasized that its existing rules already include provisions for cooling and hydration breaks under specific circumstances. For senior competitions, officials allow such interruptions only when temperatures exceed 32°C based on wet-bulb temperature measurements.

In all other situations, the referee retains authority to decide whether players need additional pauses during a match.

Euro 2028 Tournament Schedule and Host Nations

The 2028 UEFA European Championship will take place from June 9 to July 9 across Ireland and the United Kingdom, bringing the continent's top national teams together for another major football tournament.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
French Drone Manufacturer for Ukraine Attacked With Molotov Cocktails
World
French Drone Manufacturer for Ukraine Attacked With Molotov Cocktails
Russia–ASEAN Summit: Putin Expands Strategic Partnership in Southeast Asia
World
Russia–ASEAN Summit: Putin Expands Strategic Partnership in Southeast Asia
Lavrov Warns NATO-Russia Clash Could Escalate Into Nuclear Conflict
World
Lavrov Warns NATO-Russia Clash Could Escalate Into Nuclear Conflict
Popular
Russian Lawmakers Call for Major Strategy Shift After Massive Drone Attack on Moscow

A large-scale drone attack targeting Moscow and other regions of Russia has reignited debate over military strategy, national security, and possible responses to continued strikes on critical infrastructure

Russian Lawmakers Call for Major Strategy Shift After Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
Russian Starlink Jammer Causes Irreversible Damage to Satellites
Russian Starlink Jammer Causes Irreversible Damage to Satellites
Russia Promises Regular Retaliatory Strikes Following Massive Drone Raid on Moscow
Political Collapse in Washington: Leak of Secret Data Shatters Years of U.S. Deception
MAGA Pressure on Trump: Why Many Supporters Oppose Ukraine War and View Russia Differently Lyuba Lulko Political Collapse in Washington: Leak of Secret Data Shatters Years of U.S. Deception Yury Bocharov Europe’s Russophobia Reflects Historical Trauma and Colonial Thinking Andrey Mihayloff
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected
British Yacht Owners Urge Silence After Incident Near Russian Frigate in English Channel
British Yacht Owners Urge Silence After Incident Near Russian Frigate in English Channel
Last materials
UEFA Rejects FIFA Hydration Break Rule for Euro 2028
Pressure on Kyiv and Europe Could Shape Washington’s New Ukraine Strategy
MAGA Pressure on Trump: Why Many Supporters Oppose Ukraine War and View Russia Differently
Lavrov Warns NATO-Russia Clash Could Escalate Into Nuclear Conflict
Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced to 74 Lashes After Performing Without Hijab
What Could Follow Ukraine’s Massive Drone Attack on Moscow?
French Drone Manufacturer for Ukraine Attacked With Molotov Cocktails
Russia–ASEAN Summit: Putin Expands Strategic Partnership in Southeast Asia
Political Collapse in Washington: Leak of Secret Data Shatters Years of U.S. Deception
Russian Lawmakers Call for Major Strategy Shift After Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.