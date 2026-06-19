UEFA Rejects FIFA Hydration Break Rule for Euro 2028

UEFA has confirmed that it will not follow FIFA's approach of introducing mandatory hydration breaks during matches at the 2028 European Championship. According to The Telegraph, a UEFA representative stated that the tournament will continue using its existing regulations instead of implementing automatic pauses.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Players fighting for football

UEFA Rejects Mandatory Water Break System

At this year's FIFA World Cup, organizers introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks for the first time. Players receive the break during the 22nd minute of each half regardless of weather conditions. FIFA said the rule gives players a better opportunity to maintain hydration levels and recover during matches played in hot conditions.

UEFA, however, does not plan to apply the same system to its flagship European competition. Officials said the organization sees no need to change the current regulations for Euro 2028.

Heat Conditions Will Continue to Determine Match Pauses

UEFA emphasized that its existing rules already include provisions for cooling and hydration breaks under specific circumstances. For senior competitions, officials allow such interruptions only when temperatures exceed 32°C based on wet-bulb temperature measurements.

In all other situations, the referee retains authority to decide whether players need additional pauses during a match.

Euro 2028 Tournament Schedule and Host Nations

The 2028 UEFA European Championship will take place from June 9 to July 9 across Ireland and the United Kingdom, bringing the continent's top national teams together for another major football tournament.