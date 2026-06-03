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Russian Tennis Player Shnaider Advances to Roland Garros Semifinals After Upset Win

Sport

Russian tennis player Diana Shnaider defeated world number one Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semifinals of Roland Garros, RIA Novosti reported.

Sara Errani - Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva - Diana Shnaider, 2024 Summer Olympics women's doubles tennis tournament, 2024-08-04 (245)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Like tears in rain, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sara Errani - Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva - Diana Shnaider, 2024 Summer Olympics women's doubles tennis tournament, 2024-08-04 (245)

In the quarterfinal match, Shnaider won 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 after 2 hours and 12 minutes on court.

It is the first time Shnaider will play in a Grand Slam semifinal. Her previous best result was reaching the fourth round of the US Open. At Roland Garros, the 22-year-old had never progressed beyond the second round before this year.

First Grand Slam Semifinal Appearance

Shnaider will face Poland's Maja Chwalińska in the semifinal, who is also making her debut at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

The current edition of Roland Garros began on May 24 and will conclude on June 6.

Earlier, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk commented ahead of her match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the Roland Garros semifinal.

She said that Russian players are adults who know what they are saying and choose a strategy of silence for themselves.

Andreeva is scheduled to play Kostyuk in the semifinal match on June 4.

Details

Diana Maximovna Shnaider (born 2 April 2004) is a Russian professional tennis player. She has a career-high WTA singles ranking of world No. 11 achieved on 5 May 2025 and a best doubles ranking of No. 8, reached on 16 June 2025. Shnaider has won five singles titles and three doubles titles on the WTA Tour, and was a silver medalist in women's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Mirra Andreeva.

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