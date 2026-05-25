Spartak Moscow Wins Russian Cup and Breaks It into Pieces Immediately

Spartak Moscow won the Russian Cup on May 24 after defeating Krasnodar in a tense penalty shootout at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Spartak forward Pablo Solari opened the scoring during regular time, but Krasnodar later equalized to force penalties.

Spartak secured the victory in the shootout with a 4-3 scoreline, claiming the club’s fifth Russian Cup title.

Dramatic Finish Ends With Broken Trophy

Moments after the final whistle, Spartak players gathered to celebrate the victory as forward Pablo Solari lifted the crystal trophy above his head.

During the celebration, the lower section of the cup detached before the lid also fell off and shattered.

“Friends, terrible news. We finished off the Cup,” the club wrote on its official social media account.

Spartak Claims Fifth Russian Cup Title

The victory marked Spartak’s fifth Russian Cup triumph and the club’s first since the 2021/2022 season.

Spartak previously lifted the trophy after defeating Dynamo Moscow in the final.

The latest success adds another major domestic title to the history of one of Russia’s most decorated football clubs.