Russian Gymnasts Cleared to Compete With Flag and Anthem at International Events

The Executive Committee of World Gymnastics has approved the return of Russian athletes to competitions under its authority with the Russian flag and national anthem, according to the Russian Gymnastics Federation.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Martin Rulsch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Daniel Marinov, a Russian artistic gymnast

Restrictions Lifted for Russian and Belarusian Athletes

The decision applies to artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics. World Gymnastics also lifted the same restrictions for athletes from Belarus.

Russian Gymnastics Federation President Oleg Belozerov described the move as an important step toward strengthening unity within the global gymnastics community and protecting athletes' interests.

He also personally thanked World Gymnastics President Morinari Watanabe for supporting the decision.

Return to International Competition

World Gymnastics initially allowed Russian athletes to compete in neutral status beginning on January 1, 2024. At first, Russian artistic and rhythmic gymnasts refused to participate because of what they described as unjustified denials of eligibility.

However, the athletes later reconsidered their position and returned to international competition.