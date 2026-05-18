World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Gymnasts Cleared to Compete With Flag and Anthem at International Events

Sport

The Executive Committee of World Gymnastics has approved the return of Russian athletes to competitions under its authority with the Russian flag and national anthem, according to the Russian Gymnastics Federation.

Daniel Marinov, a Russian artistic gymnast
Photo: wikimedia.org by Martin Rulsch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Daniel Marinov, a Russian artistic gymnast

Restrictions Lifted for Russian and Belarusian Athletes

The decision applies to artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics. World Gymnastics also lifted the same restrictions for athletes from Belarus.

Russian Gymnastics Federation President Oleg Belozerov described the move as an important step toward strengthening unity within the global gymnastics community and protecting athletes' interests.

He also personally thanked World Gymnastics President Morinari Watanabe for supporting the decision.

Return to International Competition

World Gymnastics initially allowed Russian athletes to compete in neutral status beginning on January 1, 2024. At first, Russian artistic and rhythmic gymnasts refused to participate because of what they described as unjustified denials of eligibility.

However, the athletes later reconsidered their position and returned to international competition.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
How Men Over 40 Can Stay Strong and Young With Rowing and Strength Training
Health
How Men Over 40 Can Stay Strong and Young With Rowing and Strength Training
Moscow Metro Turns 91: 306 Stations, Biometric Payments and the World’s Longest Metro Ring
Real life stories
Moscow Metro Turns 91: 306 Stations, Biometric Payments and the World’s Longest Metro Ring
Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty
Science
Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty
Popular
Kremlin Signals High Expectations Ahead of Putin’s Strategic Visit to China

The Kremlin says it expects major outcomes from President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China, where Moscow and Beijing are preparing to deepen strategic, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

Kremlin Signals High Expectations Ahead of Putin’s Strategic Visit to China
Russian Teen Suffers Irreversible Lung Damage After Years of Vaping
Russian Teen Suffers Irreversible Lung Damage After Years of Vaping
Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Nuclear Readiness Exercises
Russian Gymnasts Cleared to Compete With Flag and Anthem at International Events
Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty Andrey Mihayloff Trump’s Beijing Visit Will Not Change Global Alliances Lyuba Lulko Soviet Barrel Homes: How the USSR Turned Fuel Tanks Into Homes for BAM Workers Viktor Pakhomov
Last materials
Russia Calls Zelensky’s Belarus Statements 'Provocation' and 'Incitement'
Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Nuclear Readiness Exercises
Russian Gymnasts Cleared to Compete With Flag and Anthem at International Events
Russian Teen Suffers Irreversible Lung Damage After Years of Vaping
Kremlin Signals High Expectations Ahead of Putin’s Strategic Visit to China
Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty
Forget Toxic Insecticides: Cheap Pharmacy Ointment Stops Ants and Aphids Naturally
Salt, Sawdust and No Weeding: The Simple Trick That Keeps Garden Paths Weed-Free for Years
Flourless Yogurt Cloud Cake: The Airy Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth
Nutritionist Reveals Safe Daily Chocolate Intake
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.