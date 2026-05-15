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Bookmakers Back Kylian Mbappe to Win Ballon d’Or Before Retirement

Sport

Bookmakers have assessed the chances of Kylian Mbappé, forward for Real Madrid, becoming the best football player in the world, according to Betonmobile.

Kylian Mbappé
Photo: soccer.ru by Kirill Venediktov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé Considered Strong Candidate for Ballon d'Or

Analysts believe that Mbappé will manage to win at least one Ballon d'Or before the end of his career. Bets on this outcome are offered at odds of 1.50, while the opposite result carries odds of 2.40.

At the moment, the favorite in the race for the title of the world's best footballer in 2026 is Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, with odds of 3.50 for his victory.

Other contenders include Declan Rice of Arsenal, Michael Olise of Bayern Munich, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé Reacts to Limited Role at Real Madrid

Earlier, Mbappé spoke sarcastically about his absence from the starting lineup for Real Madrid. He stated that he was fully fit for the Spanish league Round 36 match against Oviedo, but head coach Álvaro Arbeloa considered him only the fourth-choice option in attack.

"I don't watch the coach press conferences. At home, I watch French television, not Spanish television,” Mbappé said.

Real Madrid Defeats Oviedo

On May 14, Real Madrid defeated Oviedo 2-0. Mbappé started the match on the bench and entered the field in the 69th minute, recording an assist.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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