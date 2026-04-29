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UFC Fighter Claims Putin Helped Build Gym for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sport

Russian UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan stated in an interview with PBD Podcast that President Vladimir Putin supported the construction of a sports facility for former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Photo: Openverse by National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Khabib Nurmagomedov

"Khabib was given money to build a gym. Putin built it for him. If you are a Russian fighter or wrestler, you are taken care of because you have done something for your country,” Tsarukyan said.

His comments highlight what he described as strong institutional support for successful athletes representing Russia on the global stage.

Khabib's Career and Post-Retirement Projects

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from professional MMA in October 2020 after defeating American fighter Justin Gaethje. He ended his career undefeated, with 29 wins in 29 fights.

After retirement, Nurmagomedov launched his own promotion, Eagle FC, and focused on developing young fighters and expanding sports infrastructure.

In April 2025, reports indicated that he invested between 400 and 500 million rubles of his own funds into building a training base in the mountains of Dagestan.

Tsarukyan's Career and Rankings

Arman Tsarukyan has recorded 23 wins and three losses in mixed martial arts, with nine victories by knockout. He currently ranks among the top fighters in the UFC, placing in the pound-for-pound rankings as well as near the top of the lightweight division.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions about athlete development and support systems in international sports.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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