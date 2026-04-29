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Soviet Football Legend Sparks Controversy With Remarks on Russians and British Fans

Sport

Legend of Dynamo Kyiv and the USSR national team, Olympic champion of 1988 Alexey Mikhaylichenko, compared English and Russian fans in a recent interview. He also spoke about a generous offer he received in 1992 from the first president of the Russian Football Union, Vyacheslav Koloskov.

Football fans
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Biso, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Football fans

Controversial Remarks on Fans

The interviewer asked the former midfielder what he thought about fans from England and Scotland.

"They [the Scots] are similar to ours. In general, the Scots remind me a lot of the Ukrainians. (…) The English are more prim, arrogant, self-absorbed,” Mikhaylichenko said. The journalist added that they were probably narcissistic as well, to which the former footballer agreed, continuing: "Yes, just like that Russian scum.”

Mikhaylichenko won the USSR championship three times with Dynamo Kyiv, claimed Olympic gold in 1988, and finished as a European Championship runner-up with the Soviet national team. He also made two appearances for Ukraine's national team. After retiring, he coached Dynamo Kyiv and the Ukrainian national side.

The Offer to Captain Russia

According to him, Vyacheslav Koloskov called him after the CIS national team's performance at Euro 1992. "He didn't just offer me to join the Russian national team — he offered me the captain's armband. They promised housing and money,” Mikhaylichenko recalled. He said he laughed and ended the conversation.

Koloskov later presented a different version. He confirmed that he wanted to see Mikhaylichenko in the Russian team but insisted he never tried to persuade players personally.

"Of course, I wanted him in the Russian national team. Mikhaylichenko is an outstanding player, one of the strongest in history. But it was not my role to convince footballers. The head coach would come to me with names, and I would approve,” said Vyacheslav Koloskov.

He also dismissed the claim about housing as unrealistic. "I think Alexey is embellishing things a bit,” he concluded, noting that contracts clearly defined financial terms.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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