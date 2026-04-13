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World Aquatics Restores Full Participation for Russian and Belarusian Athletes

Sport

World Aquatics has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to competitions under its umbrella with full national symbols, marking a significant shift in international sports policy.

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Full Return Across All Aquatic Disciplines

Athletes will now compete not only in international events but across all disciplines governed by the federation, including swimming, open water swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

The organization has also removed the requirement for athletes to undergo special checks confirming "neutrality” or the absence of ties to military structures.

Gradual Normalization of Athlete Participation

Experts note that the decision fits into a broader trend of gradual normalization, as political pressure on international sports organizations begins to ease.

According to analysts, federations often revise restrictions once they recognize that prolonged isolation reduces competitiveness and lowers the quality of tournaments.

Pragmatic considerations also play a role, including the need to maintain strong participant lineups and sustain audience interest.

Previously, Russian and Belarusian athletes competed only under neutral status and were limited to individual events. The new decision effectively restores their full status as participants, sending a signal to other federations that have so far taken a wait-and-see approach.

Will Other Federations Follow?

Some organizations have already moved in a similar direction. The International Triathlon Federation, the International Paralympic Committee, and several junior-level federations have eased restrictions, though often without restoring national symbols.

Decisions typically depend on each federation's internal policies and alignment with the broader Olympic movement.

Observers see the move by World Aquatics as particularly significant, as it becomes the first major summer sports federation to fully restore flags and anthems for elite athletes without additional neutrality checks.

The broader trend suggests that sports institutions are increasingly returning to the principle of competition among the strongest athletes, even as political tensions remain.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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