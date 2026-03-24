World Athletics Lifts Doping Sanctions on Russia After Three-Year Monitoring

The international governing body for athletics has officially lifted all doping-related sanctions imposed on Russia's athletics federation, marking a significant step toward restoring its status on the global stage.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Clément Bucco-Lechat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ A woman athlete running

Sanctions Lifted After Years of Reform

The Council of World Athletics has decided to end its three-year external monitoring of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), concluding that the organization has fulfilled all required conditions under its special compliance program.

Mikhail Degtyarev, Russia's Minister of Sport and head of the Russian Olympic Committee, confirmed the decision, stating that the federation had successfully completed all 34 strategic and operational requirements. According to him, new governance standards have been implemented, anti-doping systems overhauled, and regional structures modernized.

Recognition from Independent Bodies

Independent oversight bodies, including the Athletics Integrity Unit, monitored the reform process and consistently noted progress. Their final assessment concluded that the federation not only met but exceeded the established benchmarks.

Degtyarev emphasized that under the leadership of Petr Fradkov, chairman of RusAF, the organization has achieved greater transparency, improved financial stability, and strengthened its management framework.

Signals on Return to International Competition

Petr Fradkov highlighted what he described as "positive signals” in ongoing discussions with Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, regarding the return of Russian athletes to international competitions.

"We continue our dialogue with World Athletics on the return of Russian athletes to the global stage. There are positive signals, and we are exploring all possible scenarios,” Fradkov stated.

Long Road Since 2015 Ban

Russian track and field athletes have faced restrictions since 2015, when RusAF was suspended following a major doping scandal. The ban was repeatedly extended, and only a limited number of athletes were allowed to compete under neutral status.

In March 2023, World Athletics formally reinstated the federation after a seven-year suspension. However, Russian athletes remain excluded from international competitions-even under a neutral flag-due to the geopolitical situation surrounding Ukraine.

What Comes Next

The removal of doping-related sanctions represents a key milestone, but full reintegration into global athletics remains uncertain. Future decisions will depend not only on compliance with sporting regulations but also on broader international conditions.

For now, the development signals cautious optimism for Russian athletes hoping to return to the world stage after nearly a decade of restrictions.