Russian Flag and Anthem Return to Paralympic Podium in Milan-Cortina

Sport

The Russian national anthem was played at the Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo for the second consecutive day, this time during the medal ceremony for cross-country skier Anastasia Bagiyan, who won gold in the sprint.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Gold in the Sprint Event

Competing in the visually impaired category, Anastasia Bagiyan secured victory alongside her guide Sergey Sinyakin. In Paralympic cross-country skiing, the guide leads the visually impaired athlete along the course and provides direction during the race.

Second Day of Russian Anthem at the Games

The day before, the Russian anthem was played at the Paralympics for the first time in 12 years during the medal ceremony for alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina, who won gold in the super-G event.

The 2026 Paralympic Games are taking place from March 6 to March 15. A total of six Russian athletes are competing at the event under their national flag.

Return of Russian Symbols in International Sport

The last time Russian Paralympians competed at the Games with national symbols was in Sochi. In 2016, Russian athletes were barred from the Summer Paralympics following a doping scandal.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Russian athletes competed under the flag of the Russian Paralympic Committee, while at the 2018 and 2024 Paralympics they participated with neutral status. In 2022, Russian athletes were excluded from the Beijing Paralympics due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Gradual Return to Global Competitions

The end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 have marked a gradual return of Russian athletes to international competitions with national symbols. Junior and youth teams in sports such as handball, curling, water polo, and others have been allowed to compete internationally under the Russian flag and anthem.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
