Russian Skier Anastasia Bagiyan Wins Gold in Sprint at Milan-Cortina Paralympics

Russian skier Anastasia Bagiyan captured gold in the visually impaired sprint at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Partnered with guide Sergey Sinyakin, Bagiyan finished the final race in a time of 3 minutes 16.1 seconds.

Following Bagiyan, the silver medal went to German skier Leonie Walter with a time 8.6 seconds slower, while her compatriot Linn Katzmaier took bronze, trailing by 9.2 seconds.

Bagiyan, 24, previously earned a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and has steadily established herself as a top contender in cross-country skiing for athletes with visual impairments.

Other Russian Results at the Games

Earlier in the day, Russian skier Ivan Golubkov, competing in events for athletes with locomotor disabilities, failed to advance past the sprint qualification round.

Russia is represented by six athletes competing under their national flag at the Games, which run from March 6 to March 15, 2026. Prior successes include alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina, who won gold in the super-G and bronze in the downhill, and Aleksey Bugaev, who took bronze in the downhill event.