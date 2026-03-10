World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Skier Anastasia Bagiyan Wins Gold in Sprint at Milan-Cortina Paralympics

Sport

Russian skier Anastasia Bagiyan captured gold in the visually impaired sprint at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Partnered with guide Sergey Sinyakin, Bagiyan finished the final race in a time of 3 minutes 16.1 seconds.

Winter season at the Rosa Khutor resort
Photo: Press service of the Rosa Khutor resort
Winter season at the Rosa Khutor resort

Following Bagiyan, the silver medal went to German skier Leonie Walter with a time 8.6 seconds slower, while her compatriot Linn Katzmaier took bronze, trailing by 9.2 seconds.

Bagiyan, 24, previously earned a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and has steadily established herself as a top contender in cross-country skiing for athletes with visual impairments.

Other Russian Results at the Games

Earlier in the day, Russian skier Ivan Golubkov, competing in events for athletes with locomotor disabilities, failed to advance past the sprint qualification round.

Russia is represented by six athletes competing under their national flag at the Games, which run from March 6 to March 15, 2026. Prior successes include alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina, who won gold in the super-G and bronze in the downhill, and Aleksey Bugaev, who took bronze in the downhill event.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell
Columnists
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell
Donald Trump's Delusions of Grandeur Make Him Classic Psychiatric Patient
World
Donald Trump's Delusions of Grandeur Make Him Classic Psychiatric Patient
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
World
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
Popular
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues

Investors should reconsider holding UAE dirhams if the Middle East conflict escalates, arguing that Gulf monarchies could face severe economic risks

Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments Oleg Artyukov Why Russia Is Central to Asia’s Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil Hriday Sarma
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
Luxury Aurus Sedan to Cost Up to $740K After Platform Upgrade
Dollar Surges Past 80 Rubles on Forex as Russian Central Bank Currency Sales Fall
Dollar Surges Past 80 Rubles on Forex as Russian Central Bank Currency Sales Fall
Last materials
Russian Skier Anastasia Bagiyan Wins Gold in Sprint at Milan-Cortina Paralympics
Aramco Chief Warns Prolonged Closure of Strait of Hormuz Could Trigger Catastrophe
Russia's Iran War Triumph: Putin Ready to Supply Europe, US Considers Easing Oil Sanctions
Opera Houses and Celebrities Respond to Timothée Chalamet Controversy
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Dollar Surges Past 80 Rubles on Forex as Russian Central Bank Currency Sales Fall
Luxury Aurus Sedan to Cost Up to $740K After Platform Upgrade
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
IAEA Chief Grossi May Discuss Nuclear Risks During Upcoming Russia Visit
Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.