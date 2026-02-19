World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nikita Filippov Wins Russia’s First Medal at 2026 Olympics

Sport

Russian athlete Nikita Filippov won silver in the ski mountaineering sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, marking the first medal for Russia at the Games in Italy.

Ski Mountaineering Silverton Colorado
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zach Dischner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ski Mountaineering Silverton Colorado

In the final, the 23-year-old clocked 2 minutes 35.5 seconds. Spain's Oriol Cardona Coll won gold with a time of 2:34.03, while France's Thibault Anselmet finished third in 2:36.34.

Filippov became the first Russian athlete competing under neutral status to win a medal at the 2026 Games.

From Karate and Biathlon to the Mountains

Filippov was born on November 22, 2002, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. His journey began with volcano climbs and long backcountry ski tours. He first stood on skis at the age of two, took up karate at five, and started biathlon at eight — driven, as he later said, more by rivalry with a friend than by love for skiing.

In 2014, he began combining biathlon, cross-country skiing, and ski mountaineering (SkiMo). His father assumed full responsibility for his training process, from medical supervision to logistics, becoming his main coach. That same year, Filippov made his international debut in ski mountaineering at the Kamchatka Race.

Ski mountaineering combines elements of alpine climbing and downhill skiing. Races include uphill climbs on skis, sections completed on foot, and downhill descents. Athletes use climbing skins attached to their skis for ascent and remove them before descending. Specialized hybrid bindings and boots allow for flexibility during climbs and stability during descents. The sport is governed by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) and made its Olympic debut at the 2026 Games.

Early Lessons on the International Stage

In 2017, coach Larisa Soboleva encouraged him to compete at the junior world championships. Training camps on Mount Elbrus proved decisive, as Filippov chose to leave biathlon and fully commit to ski mountaineering.

His junior career included both near misses and setbacks. At the 2018 Junior European Championships in Italy, he finished fourth in the vertical race, missing bronze by just 10 seconds. A year later, at a world championship qualifier in Switzerland, a competitor accidentally tore off his climbing skin at the start, costing him 45 seconds and a potential podium finish.

At the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, he reached the sprint final but dropped to sixth place after receiving a five-minute penalty.

Dominance at Home and Return to the World Stage

Transitioning to the senior level, Filippov won a stage of the Russian Cup in the 2020/21 season and secured national titles. Following the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions in 2022, he focused on domestic events, becoming a 23-time Russian champion across sprint, vertical, and individual disciplines by age 23.

He returned to international competition three years later and quickly re-established himself in the world rankings. In January 2025, he placed fourth at a World Cup stage in Azerbaijan and fifth in Switzerland, effectively securing an Olympic quota spot.

Although he initially missed the start of the 2025/26 season due to licensing issues under ISMF regulations, he received official clearance in December. On December 19, 2025, the International Olympic Committee confirmed his participation as one of 13 Russian athletes admitted to the Games.

In January 2026, Filippov demonstrated strong form by winning bronze at the World Cup stage in Courchevel, setting the stage for his Olympic breakthrough.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Why Linen Curtains Are Losing Ground in 2026 Interior Trends
