Which Country Won the Most Medals in Winter Olympic History?

Germany stands as the historical leader of the Winter Olympic Games, having secured a total of 443 medals throughout the competition's history. Athletes representing the country participated in 16 editions of the Games out of 24. The medal count also includes results achieved by the Unified German Team, which brought together competitors from the Federal Republic of Germany, the German Democratic Republic, and West Berlin during the 1956, 1960, and 1964 Olympics.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Winter Olympics

Norway Holds Second Place in Medal Rankings

Norway comes second with 418 medals. Unlike many other nations, Norway competed in every edition of the Winter Olympic Games, demonstrating remarkable consistency and long-term success in winter sports disciplines.

Russia and the Soviet Union Complete the Top Three

Russia and the USSR collectively rank third, with athletes from both teams earning a combined total of 386 medals across 17 Winter Olympic appearances. The overall figure also reflects medals obtained by Russian competitors who participated under alternative designations, including Olympic Athletes from Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee.

United States and Other Leading Nations

The United States follows in fourth place with 343 medals accumulated over 25 Winter Olympic Games. Several European and North American countries also maintain strong positions in the historical rankings, including Austria, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

All-Time Leaders by Gold Medals

In the classification based solely on gold medals, Germany also leads with 166 titles. Norway remains close behind with 155 gold medals, while Russia and the USSR jointly hold third position with 140 gold medals.